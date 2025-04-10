MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and Headwaters trial on-device generative AI solution to streamline JAL cabin crew workflows

Kawasaki and Tokyo, Apr 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and AI solutions provider Headwaters Co., Ltd. today announced the successful completion of field trials utilizing a generative AI solution to improve the efficiency of handover report creation for Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL) cabin crew. The field trials, conducted from January 27 to March 26, 2025, demonstrated that significant time savings.

JAL cabin crew members currently spend considerable time creating detailed handover reports, which play an important role in information transfer between cabin crews and ground staff. To address this challenge, Fujitsu and Headwaters used Microsoft's Phi-4 – a small language model (SLM) optimized for offline environments – as an alternative to a large language model (LLM) requiring cloud connectivity. This allowed for the creation of a chat-based system on tablet devices, enabling efficient report generation during and after flights. The trials demonstrated that the solution can assist in the creation of high-quality reports and achieve a significant reduction in the time spent on report generation this solution, Fujitsu and Headwaters seek to improve the efficiency of JAL's cabin crew and contribute to further service improvements for passengers.

The roles and responsibilities in the trials were as follows:

Fujitsu:

- Applied its Fujitsu Kozuchi AI service to fine-tune Microsoft Phi-4 using JAL's past report data and specialize it for cabin crew tasks.

Headwaters:

- Used Phi-4 to develop a business-specific generative AI application using quantization technology, enabling smooth report creation on tablet devices in offline environments. Headwaters' AI consultants assisted with workflow analysis for AI implementation, implementation and evaluation of the trials, and agile development progress management. In addition, AI engineers built a fine-tuning environment for Fujitsu Kozuchi, and provided technical support for optimization tailored to the customer's usage environment.

Shinichi Miyata, Head of Cross-Industry Solutions Business Unit, Global Solutions Business Group, Fujitsu Limited, comments:

"We are pleased to announce this example of generative AI utilization in Japan Airlines' cabin operations. This joint proof-of-concept contributes to the advancement of generative AI in offline environments and has the potential to transform operations across various industries and roles where network access is limited. The success of this meaningful collaboration is a result of the exceptional proposal capabilities of Headwaters combined with Fujitsu's technological expertise. Moving forward, we remain committed to strengthening our partnership to support our customers' business expansion and address societal challenges."

Yosuke Shinoda, CEO, Headwaters Co., Ltd., comments:

"We are honored to have been part of this initiative to demonstrate the efficiency of using generative AI for cabin crew reporting alongside Fujitsu and Japan Airlines (JAL). This technology was able to reduce the time necessary to prepare and correct handover reports, which shows great promise for its continued application. We would like to express our gratitude to Microsoft Japan for its outstanding technical capabilities and support. We look forward to continuing to work with Fujitsu to support JAL in the practical application of generative AI."

Keisuke Suzuki, Executive Officer, Head of Digital Technology Division, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. comments:

"We are delighted to have conducted this proof-of-concept for a generative AI solution aimed at enhancing the efficiency of cabin crew operations through our collaboration with Fujitsu and Headwaters. By leveraging generative AI, we aim to streamline the handover report creation process and reduce the burden on our cabin crew, allowing them to provide more personalized and attentive service to each customer. We look forward to further improving customer service through this initiative."

Tadashi Okazaki, Corporate Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Cloud & AI Solutions Business Division, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd. comments:

"We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase this example of SLM utilization on board aircraft (offline), using Fujitsu Kozuchi for Japan Airlines. This project represents an innovative initiative within Microsoft Japan. It is a testament to the high technical capabilities and strong partnership between Fujitsu and Headwaters. We believe this will contribute to the further development of Japan Airlines' AI initiatives and enhance flight safety and Japanese hospitality."

Future Plans

Fujitsu and Headwaters will continue testing towards production deployment for JAL, aiming for integration into JAL's generative AI platform. In addition, Fujitsu plans to incorporate SLMs tailored to specific types of work in Fujitsu Kozuchi companies will continue supporting JAL's operational transformation through AI, contributing to problem-solving, improved customer service, and addressing industry challenges.

*This press release was originally issued in Japanese on March 27, 2025

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: .

About Headwaters Co., Ltd.

Headwaters specializes in AI, IoT, and DX, offering end-to-end solutions from proposal to implementation. We provide innovative and growth-oriented strategies to various industries, and are enhancing our capabilities in generative AI and other state-of-the-art technologies by strengthening relationships with Microsoft and other industry leaders.

