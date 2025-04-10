Merriam Vineyards Celebrates Earth Day 2025 With Quarter-Century Legacy Of Environmental Stewardship

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) HEALDSBURG, Calif., April 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As the world marks the 55th annual Earth Day, Merriam Vineyards showcases its 25-year journey of sustainable winegrowing in the Russian River Valley AVA, where environmental stewardship has been woven into the fabric of their operation since inception. The winery's anniversary year coincides with this global celebration of environmental action, highlighting how their conservation practices are deeply rooted in family traditions predating the vineyard's establishment.







Image caption: (L to R) William Weese, Diana Merriam, Peter Merriam, Evan Merriam. Photo credit Alexander Rubin.

“Our commitment to the land isn't just a business decision-it's a family philosophy spanning generations,” explains Peter Merriam, who, along with his wife Diana, founded the winery in 2000.“Growing up in Maine, I learned organic farming methods from my father, spent countless hours fly fishing in our watersheds, and developed a deep appreciation for nature. These early experiences shaped our approach to viticulture long before sustainability became an industry buzzword.”

This Earth Day, Merriam Vineyards celebrates significant environmental milestones achieved across its three distinct estate properties totaling 45 acres. The winery recently completed organic certification for its production facility through CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers), complementing the organic certification held by its Los Amigos Estate since 2012. Additionally, the Eastside Estate Vineyard earned Fish Friendly Farming certification in December 2024, recognizing the winery's efforts to protect the Mark West Creek watershed and critical habitats for steelhead trout and coho salmon.

“Our environmental practices aren't compartmentalized-they form a comprehensive ecosystem approach,” notes Estate Manager Evan Merriam, representing the next generation of family leadership.“From our Babydoll sheep providing natural vineyard management to our cattle grazing for fire protection, we're implementing solutions that honor the interconnectedness of all life on our estate.”

Diana Merriam's Greek heritage has further influenced the property's Mediterranean-inspired design and ecological philosophy.“Mediterranean culture has always emphasized living in harmony with the natural world,” she explains.“Our landscape redesign, completed with Munden Fry Landscape Associates, creates outdoor spaces that connect visitors directly with our vineyards and natural surroundings, emphasizing the relationship between sustainable farming and exceptional wines.”

The winery's Earth Day initiatives build upon a foundation of environmental practices that include:



Comprehensive watershed protection strategies at the Eastside Estate, particularly for the Mark West Creek tributary of the Russian River

Introduction of Babydoll sheep for natural vineyard management, reducing reliance on machinery and improving soil health

Cattle grazing for range management and fire protection on outlying hills

Progression toward no-till farming methods to minimize carbon emissions

Installation of hedgerows to prevent erosion along riparian corridors

Rigorous organic and sustainable certifications across all properties, including CCOF, CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing), and Sonoma Sustainable designations Using 100% of the wastewater at the winery as part of its water reclamation efforts

William Weese, Merriam's winemaker, sees direct connections between these environmental practices and wine quality, influenced by his formative training under renowned Chilean organic pioneer Alvaro Espinoza.“Working with Alvaro in Chile shaped my understanding of how organic farming creates vineyard resilience and wine authenticity,” Weese notes.“Our minimal intervention approach in the vineyard translates to minimal intervention in the cellar. By nurturing healthy soils and ecosystems the way Alvaro taught, we're able to produce wines that genuinely express the terroir of this special place, with vibrant natural acidity and balanced flavors that don't require manipulation.”

“As we mark both Earth Day and our 25th anniversary, we're looking forward to the next quarter-century of environmental stewardship,” Peter Merriam reflects.“The work we do today-enhancing soil health, protecting watersheds, reducing our carbon footprint-creates a legacy for future generations. That's always been the heart of our mission at Merriam Vineyards.”

About Merriam Vineyards:

Established in 2000 in Sonoma, CA's Russian River AVA by husband-and-wife Peter and Diana Merriam, Merriam Vineyards specializes in Bordeaux and Burgundy varieties and was born from the couple's love of Old-World wines and extensive European travels. Recognizing the immense potential for producing distinctive single-vineyard wines in Sonoma, the Merriam's acquired what would become known as the Windacre Vineyard in 2000, adding Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Malbec plantings beyond its existing Merlot vines and establishing the quality of Bordeaux varieties in a region primarily known for cool-climate wines.

The couple expanded its estate into Burgundian varieties with the planting of its Los Amigos property in 2008 and in 2022, purchased the Eastside Estate, with a focus on cool-climate Pinot, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. The winery's rigorous, decades-long commitment to sustainable viticulture and production resulted in the prestigious CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) certification for its Los Amigos estate (2012) and winery (2023), as well as CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing) certification for its Eastside Estate and Windacre vineyard. Son Evan Merriam represents the Merriam's next generation as estate manager.

