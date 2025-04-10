Ainewsbreaks Micropolis Holding Company (NYSE American: MCRP) Secures $15.5M In Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP) , a United Arab Emirates-based robotics manufacturer, specializes in developing autonomous mobile robots that utilize wheeled electric vehicle platforms and are equipped with autonomous driving capabilities. The company recently announced the closing of its underwritten initial public offering of 3,875,000 Ordinary Shares, each at a public offering price of $4.00, for total gross proceeds of $15.5 million. Micropolis granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 581,250 additional Ordinary Shares within 45 days of the closing of the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, to cover the over-allotment option, if exercised. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for talent acquisition, marketing and public relations, acquisition of machinery and advanced equipment, research and development-specific expenses, contracts and outsourcing, repayment of certain related party loans, as well as working capital and other general corporate purposes.

To view the full press release, visit

About Micropolis Holding Company

Micropolis is a robotics manufacturer founded in 2014, based in UAE with its headquarters located in Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE. It specializes in developing AMRs that utilize wheeled EV platforms and are equipped with autonomous driving capabilities. As part of Micropolis' product offerings, it integrates application-specific pods that serve as the primary purpose of a robot. These pods are designed to accommodate various functionalities, including surveillance cameras, road sweepers, logistics compartments, as well as collaborative robots (cobots) intended for direct human-robot interaction. For more information about Micropolis, visit .

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#9cd9f8f5e8f3eedcddd5d2f9ebefcbf5eef9b2fff3f1" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,