Cboe Expands Derivatives Market Intelligence Franchise Into Asia Pacific With Strategic New Hire

Wei Liao to spearhead launch of Cboe's market intelligence and content franchise in APAC

Expansion reflects growing demand for derivatives trading, data, and client education in the region Initiative furthers Cboe's continued growth of its Global Derivatives business in international markets CHICAGO and HONG KONG, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced the continued expansion of its Derivatives Market Intelligence team with the hiring of Wei Liao as Director, Derivatives Market Intelligence. Based in Hong Kong, Ms. Liao will lead the buildout of Cboe's derivatives market intelligence and content franchise in Asia Pacific (APAC), with a focus on delivering high-impact, data-driven insights to clients in the region. This initiative furthers Cboe's international expansion of its Global Derivatives business, strengthening its presence and client engagement across the U.S., Europe and APAC to meet growing demand. Cboe's Derivatives Market Intelligence arm delivers timely, in-depth research and analysis to help investors understand cross-asset market dynamics and the use cases of derivatives products. In her role, Ms. Liao will help expand the reach of this content to Cboe's growing client base in APAC, as well as offer localized perspectives and bespoke analysis on regional market trends to help increase client education and adoption of Cboe's leading suite of derivatives products – including S&P 500 Index (SPX) options, Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options and futures, and Russell 2000 Index (RUT) options. Total volumes in Cboe's proprietary products during its Global Trading Hours, which reflects trading activity during the U.S. overnight session, hit a record average daily volume of 124.6k contracts in first-quarter 2025, up 36% from first-quarter 2024. "As global interest in derivatives continues to rise, investors are increasingly turning to Cboe as a source for trusted market intelligence and strategic insights," said Mandy Xu, Global Head of Derivatives Market Intelligence at Cboe. "APAC is a key region where options and futures are gaining rapid momentum among both institutional and retail investors, and with that, we see a significant opportunity to serve this market through expanded data access and client education. With her background as a portfolio manager and trader, Wei brings deep market expertise, a seasoned practitioner's perspective, and a client-first mindset – all of which are critical as we work to close the education gap and support the region's next phase of growth. I'm thrilled to welcome her to the team." Ms. Liao brings more than 15 years of experience in macroeconomic research, trading and portfolio management at leading hedge funds. Prior to joining Cboe, she served as a Portfolio Manager at CQS Asset Management and before that, was the founder and manager of Watercourse Macro Found, a derivatives-focused hedge fund. "I'm excited to join Cboe at a time when derivatives adoption is accelerating globally, especially in the APAC region," said Wei Liao, Director, Derivatives Market Intelligence at Cboe. "Cboe's Derivatives Market Intelligence group has built a reputation for its unparalleled market insights and strong commitment to client engagement – earning a wide following among institutional and retail investors, media, and other industry participants alike. I look forward to expanding on the team's work, deepening our impact in APAC and helping our clients here navigate today's complex markets with actionable, data-driven insights." To receive the latest insights and analysis from Cboe's Derivatives Market Intelligence team, click here to subscribe . About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .

