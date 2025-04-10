VG DEADLINE ALERT: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Alerts Venture Global, Inc. Investors Of Important Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP alerts investors of the imminent April 18, 2025, deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of those who acquired Venture Global, Inc. (“Venture” or the“Company”) (NYSE:VG): common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company's January 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”).

On January 27, 2025, Venture completed the Company's IPO, selling 70 million shares at $24.00 per share.

On February 5, 2025, TotalEnergies, an energy company that was a target customer of Venture, rejected opportunities to become a long-term customer of Venture, citing lack of trust. In particular, TotalEnergies CEO, Patrick Pouyanne, stated that he was approached by Venture to see if TotalEnergies would be interested in a long-term supply contract for liquefied natural gas, but he rejected the offer“because of what they are doing.” Currently, Venture faces legal challenges from existing large clients, such as BP and Shell, due to delays in honoring supply contracts as Venture commissions its projects. On this news, the price of Venture shares declined by $2.20 per share, from $19.68 per share on February 5, 2025, to close at $17.48 on February 6, 2025.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to account for and address these issues which caused statements in Venture's registration statements to be false and/or materially misleading at the time of the IPO.

