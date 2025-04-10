Hut 8 Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Investors can join the live webcast here . Analysts can register here .
Supplemental Materials and Upcoming Communications
The Company expects to make available on its website materials designed to accompany the discussion of its results, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. For important news and information regarding the Company, including investor presentations and timing of future investor conferences, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, , and its social media accounts, including on X and LinkedIn. The Company uses its website and social media accounts as primary channels for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases such as Bitcoin mining and high-potential computing. We take a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating the critical infrastructure that underpins the breakthrough technologies of today and tomorrow. Our platform spans 1,020 megawatts of energy capacity under management across 15 sites in the United States and Canada: five ASIC Colocation and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one non-operational site in Alberta. For more information, visit and follow us on X at @Hut8Corp.
Hut 8 Corp. Investor Relations
Sue Ennis
Hut 8 Corp. Public Relations
Gautier Lemyze-Young
