Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The First Quarter Ended February 28, 2025


2025-04-10 05:15:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELSON, Quebec, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the“Company” or“Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2025.

For the three months ended February 28, 2025, Goodfellow reported a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.27 per share compared to a net loss of $0.1 million or $0.01 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $111.2 million compared to $105.3 million last year.

Goodfellow delivered 5.5% sales growth in the first quarter of 2025, leveraging its diversified product offering and strong distribution network across Canada. Increased overhead including wages, leases and depreciation tied to existing sites, and the integration of several asset acquisitions in the United States, led to impacts that will take time to fully mitigate. Goodfellow remains focused on long-term opportunities and will continue to monitor and manage the supply chain to address risks related to U.S. tariffs.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
February 28
2025 		February 29
2024
$ $
Sales 111,180 105,334
Expenses
Cost of goods sold 85,713 82,546
Selling, administrative and general expenses 27,819 22,884
Net financial costs 786 55
114,318 105,485
Loss before income taxes (3,138 ) (151)
Income taxes (878 ) (43)
Total comprehensive loss (2,260 ) (108)
Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted (0.27 ) (0.01)


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As at As at As at
February 28
2025 		November 30
2024 		February 29
2024
$ $ $
Assets
Current Assets
Cash 4,237 5,314 4,397
Trade and other receivables 69,995 56,601 69,672
Income taxes receivable 7,513 6,634 8,254
Inventories 158,879 131,284 122,802
Prepaid expenses 4,051 4,047 3,771
Total Current Assets 244,675 203,880 208,896
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment 43,552 43,883 33,208
Intangible assets 751 896 1,340
Right-of-use assets 20,863 19,936 10,586
Defined benefit plan asset 21,747 21,925 15,453
Other assets 1,327 1,336 777
Total Non-Current Assets 88,240 87,976 61,364
Total Assets 332,915 291,856 270,260
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Bank indebtedness 42,385 5,913 11,311
Trade and other payables 55,494 49,028 44,986
Provision 818 930 2,778
Dividends payable 2,105 - 4,256
Current portion of lease liabilities 6,418 6,271 4,419
Total Current Liabilities 107,220 62,142 67,750
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities 15,985 15,203 7,878
Deferred income taxes 8,303 8,303 4,112
Total Non-Current Liabilities 24,288 23,506 11,990
Total Liabilities 131,508 85,648 79,740
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital 9,271 9,309 9,370
Retained earnings 192,136 196,899 181,150
201,407 206,208 190,520
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 332,915 291,856 270,260


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
February 28
2025 		February 29
2024
$ $
Operating Activities
Net loss (2,260) (108)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment 1,262 835
Intangible assets 145 147
Right-of-use assets 1,495 1,034
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (6) (8)
Provision (112) (11)
Income taxes (878) (43)
Interest expense 239 45
Interest on lease liabilities 341 137
Funding in (deficit) excess of pension plan expense 178 (106)
Other (58) 1
346 1,923
Changes in non-cash working capital items (34,562) (32,510)
Interest paid (545) (189)
Income taxes paid (1) (1,925)
(35,108) (34,624)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (34,762) (32,701)
Financing Activities
Net increase in bank indebtedness 4,000 -
Net increase in CORRA loans 24,000 -
Payment of lease liabilities (1,435) (1,199)
Redemption of shares (436) (119)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 26,129 (1,318)
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (931) (1,282)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6 8
Other assets 9 -
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (916) (1,274)
Net cash outflow (9,549) (35,293)
Cash, beginning of period (599) 28,379
Cash, end of period (10,148) (6,914)
Cash position is comprised of:
Cash 4,237 4,397
Bank overdraft (14,385) (11,311)
(10,148) (6,914)


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Capital 		Retained
Earnings 		Total
$ $ $
Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003
Net loss - (108) (108)
Total comprehensive loss - (108) (108)
Dividend - (4,256) (4,256)
Redemption of Shares (9) (110) (119)
Balance as at February 29, 2024 9,370 181,150 190,520
Balance as at November 30, 2024 9,309 196,899 206,208
Net loss - (2,260) (2,260)
Total comprehensive income - (2,260) (2,260)
Dividend - (2,105) (2,105)
Redemption of Shares (38) (398) (436)
Balance as at February 28, 2025 9,271 192,136 201,407


