Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The First Quarter Ended February 28, 2025

For the three months ended February 28, 2025, Goodfellow reported a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.27 per share compared to a net loss of $0.1 million or $0.01 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $111.2 million compared to $105.3 million last year.

Goodfellow delivered 5.5% sales growth in the first quarter of 2025, leveraging its diversified product offering and strong distribution network across Canada. Increased overhead including wages, leases and depreciation tied to existing sites, and the integration of several asset acquisitions in the United States, led to impacts that will take time to fully mitigate. Goodfellow remains focused on long-term opportunities and will continue to monitor and manage the supply chain to address risks related to U.S. tariffs.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.