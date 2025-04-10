Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The First Quarter Ended February 28, 2025
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
| (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
| February 28
2025
| February 29
2024
|$
|$
|Sales
|111,180
|105,334
|Expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|85,713
|82,546
|Selling, administrative and general expenses
|27,819
|22,884
|Net financial costs
|786
|55
|114,318
|105,485
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,138 )
|(151)
|Income taxes
|(878 )
|(43)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(2,260 )
|(108)
|Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted
|(0.27 )
|(0.01)
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|(in thousands of dollars)
| Unaudited
|As at
|As at
|As at
| February 28
2025
| November 30
2024
| February 29
2024
|$
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash
|4,237
|5,314
|4,397
|Trade and other receivables
|69,995
|56,601
|69,672
|Income taxes receivable
|7,513
|6,634
|8,254
|Inventories
|158,879
|131,284
|122,802
|Prepaid expenses
|4,051
|4,047
|3,771
|Total Current Assets
|244,675
|203,880
|208,896
|Non-Current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|43,552
|43,883
|33,208
|Intangible assets
|751
|896
|1,340
|Right-of-use assets
|20,863
|19,936
|10,586
|Defined benefit plan asset
|21,747
|21,925
|15,453
|Other assets
|1,327
|1,336
|777
|Total Non-Current Assets
|88,240
|87,976
|61,364
|Total Assets
|332,915
|291,856
|270,260
|Liabilities
|Current Liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|42,385
|5,913
|11,311
|Trade and other payables
|55,494
|49,028
|44,986
|Provision
|818
|930
|2,778
|Dividends payable
|2,105
|-
|4,256
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|6,418
|6,271
|4,419
|Total Current Liabilities
|107,220
|62,142
|67,750
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|15,985
|15,203
|7,878
|Deferred income taxes
|8,303
|8,303
|4,112
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|24,288
|23,506
|11,990
|Total Liabilities
|131,508
|85,648
|79,740
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share capital
|9,271
|9,309
|9,370
|Retained earnings
|192,136
|196,899
|181,150
|201,407
|206,208
|190,520
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|332,915
|291,856
|270,260
| GOODFELLOW INC.
| Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
| (in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
| February 28
2025
| February 29
2024
|$
|$
|Operating Activities
|Net loss
|(2,260)
|(108)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization of:
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,262
|835
|Intangible assets
|145
|147
|Right-of-use assets
|1,495
|1,034
|Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(6)
|(8)
|Provision
|(112)
|(11)
|Income taxes
|(878)
|(43)
|Interest expense
|239
|45
|Interest on lease liabilities
|341
|137
|Funding in (deficit) excess of pension plan expense
|178
|(106)
|Other
|(58)
|1
|346
|1,923
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|(34,562)
|(32,510)
|Interest paid
|(545)
|(189)
|Income taxes paid
|(1)
|(1,925)
|(35,108)
|(34,624)
|Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|(34,762)
|(32,701)
|Financing Activities
|Net increase in bank indebtedness
|4,000
|-
|Net increase in CORRA loans
|24,000
|-
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(1,435)
|(1,199)
|Redemption of shares
|(436)
|(119)
|Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|26,129
|(1,318)
|Investing Activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(931)
|(1,282)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|6
|8
|Other assets
|9
|-
|Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|(916)
|(1,274)
|Net cash outflow
|(9,549)
|(35,293)
|Cash, beginning of period
|(599)
|28,379
|Cash, end of period
|(10,148)
|(6,914)
|Cash position is comprised of:
|Cash
|4,237
|4,397
|Bank overdraft
|(14,385)
|(11,311)
|(10,148)
|(6,914)
| GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
| Share
Capital
| Retained
Earnings
|Total
|$
|$
|$
|Balance as at November 30, 2023
|9,379
|185,624
|195,003
|Net loss
|-
|(108)
|(108)
|Total comprehensive loss
|-
|(108)
|(108)
|Dividend
|-
|(4,256)
|(4,256)
|Redemption of Shares
|(9)
|(110)
|(119)
|Balance as at February 29, 2024
|9,370
|181,150
|190,520
|Balance as at November 30, 2024
|9,309
|196,899
|206,208
|Net loss
|-
|(2,260)
|(2,260)
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|(2,260)
|(2,260)
|Dividend
|-
|(2,105)
|(2,105)
|Redemption of Shares
|(38)
|(398)
|(436)
|Balance as at February 28, 2025
|9,271
|192,136
|201,407
