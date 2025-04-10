When Hope Calls Season 2, Sequel To TV's #1 Hit Series, Is A Smashing Success For Great American Media

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When Hope Calls" is the sequel to TV's #1 hit series, "When Calls the Heart," both family series inspired by bestselling faith novelist, Janette Oke.

In Episode 2, "So Long, Not Goodbye," original series stars Morgan Kohan who plays "Lillian Walsh," and RJ Hatanaka who plays "Mountie Gabriel," put their long-distance love to the test when Lillian must leave Brookfield for London to help her sister Grace through a difficult pregnancy.

Kohan and Hatanaka's characters crossed through the "When Calls the Heart" universe briefly five years ago when fans were introduced to the two sisters (Kohan and Jocelyn Hudon) and to Mountie Gabriel who leaves Hope Valley and settle in the old west town of Brookfield. Lillian and Gabriel's moment is bittersweet as Lillian puts family first to be with her sister knowing it may be a long time before she is reconnected with her Mountie hero.

In Episode 1, "A New Beginning," fans were introduced to new characters: lawyer Nora Anderson (Cindy Busby), Mountie Michael Fletcher (Christopher Russell), Hannah Lawrence (Sarah Fisher), Mountie Jim Reynolds (Trevor Donovan). Fans were also reconnected to series regulars Tess Stewart (Wendy Crewson), Ronnie (Neil Crone), Nurse Maggie (Hanneke Talbot), and prospector Sam (Jon McLaren).

In Episode 1, Nora Anderson has some personal business in Brookfield, which has her paying a visit to the orphanage to meet with Lillian. Lillian finds out she has something she has dreamed of her entire life – a family. Turns out Nora is Lillian's aunt who discovered her sister's family after her sister and brother-in-law passed away. Nora never knew she had nieces (Lillian and Grace) and through reconciliation, Nora and Lillian realize they are family forever. As Lillian prepares to leave the country to help Grace, Nora stays on to run the orphanage. Mountie Fletcher earns his reputation early in Brookfield after saving a child' life. Maggie's parents arrive from Europe and immediately show disdain for Sam and his intentions as having a prospector be suitor to Maggie was not in their plans.

When Hope Calls – Season 2 – Episode 2 – Exclusive Clip – Texted



When Hope Calls – Season 2 – Episode 2 – Exclusive Clip – Textless



Viewers wrote hundreds of enthusiastic reviews, including:

"Loved it......I've been waiting for its return & was happy, happy, happy! Thank you, Great American Family!" – Becky Adams Tislow

"Well, I am hooked again. I love this series. I look forward to more surprises. I think Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell are both great additions!" – Willa Foret

"I LOVED, LOVED it!! Look forward to the entire series and how it unfolds!!" – Pam Mckee

"Loved the premiere! But I can tell you right now that 6 episodes will NOT be enough!!" – Nancy Bolden

"What a great first episode! Can't wait until next week! Thanks for another great family-friendly show, Great American Family!!!" – Lisa Jacobucci Boyle

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

Visit us at ://

Channel Finder: class="dnr">Facebook: /greatamericanfamilytv

Instagram: / greatamericanfamily

X (formerly Twitter): / gafamilytv

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

818.415.3784

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#e797868a948b869ea78086848a82838e86c984888a" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected | [email protected]

SOURCE Great American Family