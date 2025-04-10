Intrinsic Therapeutics Names Keith Valentine President And Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Valentine has over thirty years of executive leadership and commercialization success at high-performing, growth-stage spine and orthopedics companies. After starting his career holding numerous roles with increasing levels of responsibility at Medtronic Spine and Biologics, he was a senior executive at NuVasive from 2001 until 2015. Mr. Valentine served as President from 2004 through 2015 and helped establish the company's position as one of the most innovative and high-growth companies in the spinal implant industry. He then served as President and Chief Executive Officer at SeaSpine until its merger with Orthofix, where he continued as Chief Executive Officer until his departure in 2023.

"After enjoying decades in and around spinal fusion procedures, I'm incredibly excited to lead a dedicated and experienced team that will passionately transform conservative spine care. Intrinsic has the opportunity to meaningfully improve the early spine care continuum and enable a collaborative partnership with spine clinicians for the best patient outcomes. This is a blue-ocean market opportunity that only the Intrinsic Team gets to define and expand," commented Keith Valentine as to some of his motivating factors in joining Intrinsic.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith Valentine as Intrinsic's new Chief Executive Officer," stated Ryan Drant, Chairman of the Board at Intrinsic Therapeutics. "Keith has a demonstrated track record of generating outstanding growth commercializing innovative spinal implants in his previous senior roles at NuVasive and SeaSpine. With Barricaid's CPT-1 code becoming effective in January 2026, Keith brings the right combination of energy, leadership skills and spine industry experience to maximize the Barricaid opportunity and help hundreds of thousands of patients annually avoid unnecessary disc reherniations and related surgeries," He continued, "On behalf of the Intrinsic board I also want to thank Cary Hagan for his leadership, strategic thinking and exceptional determination over more than a decade while leading the company through the achievement of important milestones including Barricaid's PMA approval and the granting of a CPT-1 code."

About Barricaid

Barricaid is a proprietary technology designed to prevent reherniation and reoperation in patients with large annular defects following lumbar discectomy surgery. Barricaid has been implanted in more than eleven thousand patients and is supported by clinical studies in 8 distinct patient populations, including two randomized controlled trials and six single armed trials. A multicenter level I RCT demonstrating superior outcomes to discectomy alone with 5-year results was published in JAMA. A new category 1 CPT Code for Bone Anchored Annular Closure, including the Barricaid® Annular Closure Device was recently approved and will go into effect on or after January 1, 2026.

For full benefit-risk information, please visit

Barricaid is a registered trademark of Intrinsic Therapeutics, Inc.

SOURCE Intrinsic Therapeutics, Inc.