Sutter Health And SCAN Group Announce Strategic Collaboration To Enhance Medicare Advantage Services In Northern California

NORTHERN CA AND LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sutter Health (Sutter), a not-for-profit integrated healthcare system, and SCAN Group (SCAN), a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company, announce a long-term strategic collaboration that will introduce new Medicare Advantage (MA) products in Northern California in 2026 and plans to create a new joint venture* MA health plan in the near future.The new collaboration between Sutter and SCAN reflects both organizations' commitment to and focus on innovating care delivery, developing new benefits, and designing highly specialized MA products to meet the growing needs of Medicare-eligible adults. Together, Sutter and SCAN aim to develop new care models integrating technology, preventive health strategies, and comprehensive chronic disease management programs to support healthy aging and help mature adults maintain their independence.“We want to continue to broaden our reach in Medicare Advantage, offering more innovative, high-quality options to access our care,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO of Sutter Health.“We value our strategic collaboration with SCAN as it reflects our deep commitment to supporting the health and well-being of our patients and communities.”MA plans have become an increasingly popular choice among Medicare-eligible individuals seeking integrated care options. Nationally , MA enrollment has jumped from 19% in 2007 to 54% in 2024. In California alone, more than 3.5 million people are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, which is about 51% of the state's Medicare beneficiaries.The long-term collaboration between Sutter and SCAN reflects both organizations' commitment to MA and ensuring long-term plan stability for MA members.“At a time when MA programs are reducing benefits and resources, leaving seniors with fewer options and more barriers to care, SCAN and Sutter are doubling down and taking great strides to expand their networks and preserve nonprofit MA options for seniors,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan .“As a recognized leader in healthcare delivery, quality, and innovation, Sutter is the ideal partner to help SCAN drive advancements in nonprofit mission-driven healthcare and ensure mature adults receive the quality, accessible and low-cost care they need to remain healthy and independent.”Collaboration to Introduce New MA Products to Northern CaliforniaThis fall, Medicare-eligible individuals in select Northern California counties will see new SCAN MA product offerings that provide access to Sutter's network of award-winning hospitals, doctors, urgent care centers, and other top-rated healthcare services. Enrollees will have a Sutter primary care clinician as their healthcare partner, delivering most of their care and coordinating seamlessly with specialists and other clinicians. In addition, they will benefit from Sutter's integrated approach to care that includes chronic disease management and digital health initiatives - such as remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and high-tech predictive analytics.“This collaboration is just the beginning of our efforts to innovate and improve care and experience for our patients with Medicare Advantage,” emphasized Conrad Vial, M.D., SVP and President of Sutter Health Network.“We are excited to collaborate with SCAN to deliver integrated care solutions that address the unique needs of our aging population.”Sutter and SCAN to Establish New Joint VentureBuilding upon the collaboration and innovation in Northern California, Sutter and SCAN also intend to establish a new joint venture MA health plan in the near future. And as the relationship evolves, this new health plan may extend beyond Northern California to benefit a broader Medicare population.Karen Schulte, SCAN's President of Medicare added,“By combining the strengths of Sutter and SCAN, we are significantly enhancing our capacity to provide coordinated, high-quality care to MA members in Northern California. This collaboration underscores our deep commitment to the health and well-being of the senior community.”Sutter and SCAN will share more information on their strategic collaboration and joint venture as initiatives develop.*The 2026 MA products and joint venture MA health plan are subject to regulatory review and approvalAbout Sutter HealthSutter Health is a not-for-profit, people-centered healthcare system providing comprehensive care throughout California. Sutter Health is committed to innovative, high-quality patient care and community partnerships. Today, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. The health system's 57,000+ staff and clinicians and 12,000+ affiliated physicians currently serve more than 3 million patients with a focus on expanding opportunities to serve patients, people and communities better. Sutter Health provides exceptional, affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops. Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth and sutterhealth.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. To learn more, visit and .Media Contacts:Sutter HealthLiz Madison...866-373-9725SCAN GroupSeffrah Orlando...562-508-6781

