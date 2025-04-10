Comcast RISE To Provide 100 Grand Rapids And Muskegon Small Businesses With Comprehensive Grant Packages

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Beginning on May 1, and through May 31, eligible businesses in Grand Rapids and Muskegon can apply for a grant package at .

Grant packages will include:



TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER – Computer equipment and Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services for 12 months. (Taxes and other fees may apply for tech makeover services.)

CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA – Professionally produced 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and a 180-day linear media schedule. (Taxes and other fees may apply for production and media services.)

EDUCATION RESOURCES – 12-month access to online entrepreneurship courses, learning modules, and resources for small business owners.

MONETARY GRANT – $5,000 monetary grant. COACHING SESSIONS – Business assessment and coaching that provides business owners with recommendations on how to help grow their businesses.

"Small business owners in Grand Rapids and Muskegon serve as the economic and innovation engines of their communities," said Sonya Callahan, Regional Vice President, Comcast Business, Heartland. "Comcast RISE is all about uplifting local entrepreneurs, supporting the growth of small businesses, and our continued commitment to their success."

Grand Rapids and Muskegon are home to a number of former Comcast RISE winners, including Delight in Designs (Grand Rapids), Body Builders Collision & Custom Cars (Kentwood), A Solution B (Wyoming), and Servicios De Esperanza (Muskegon).

"The saying is, 'business is never personal' – but we take the opposite approach," said Christian Boyd, owner of Body Builders Collision & Custom Cars. "We're so grateful to provide a service to the community, and I'm very grateful we were chosen to participate in Comcast RISE. For any eligible business thinking about applying for Comcast RISE this year, just go for it. It's an awesome opportunity you can't afford to pass up."

A total of 100 grants per region, or 500 grants overall, will be announced in August. This year's recipients, across Grand Rapids and Muskegon, Boston, Nashville, Seattle, and South Valley, UT, will join the 14,000 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been supported through Comcast RISE since the program launched in 2020.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP , the company's comprehensive initiative to create digital opportunity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

More information on eligibility requirements and details on how to apply are available at .

