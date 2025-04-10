(OTC: CATV) Reports Nearly $500K In Q4 Revenue, Eliminates $830K In Debt, And Appoints CEO To Lead Bold Transformation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Susan Ward joins as CEO to spearhead Opus Holdings' into a high-growth business incubator model after pivotal year of restructuring and Share dilution reduction

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Opus Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CATV) Reports Nearly $500K in Q4 Revenue, eliminates $830K in Debt, and Appoints Visionary CEO to Lead Bold TransformationSusan Ward joins as CEO to spearhead Opus Holdings' shift into a high-growth business incubator model after a pivotal year of restructuring and 8B-Share dilution reduction4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV), soon to be renamed Opus Holdings, Inc. (OTC: OPHD), today announced the release of its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The report reflects a foundational year of restructuring, revenue growth, and a shift toward a refined business incubation model designed to create long-term shareholder value. The Company also announces the appointment of Susan Ward as Chief Executive Officer, bringing visionary leadership to guide this transformation. Discussions surrounding the full executive team are ongoing and expected to conclude shortly.Introducing Susan Ward, Chief Executive OfficerSusan Ward joins Opus Holdings as CEO with over 25 years of experience in management, strategic consulting, and business development. A respected leader and operator, she has worked with global stakeholders across public and private sectors, delivering results on initiatives exceeding $100 million. Susan Ward, a native New Yorker, began her career in financial services at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, where she specialized in the strategic placement of high-performing professionals. In 2008, she co-founded Hudson Vandam- a Soho-based boutique design, PR, and design firm, helping European firms launch and expand into U.S. markets. Since 2018, Ward has served as an advisor to startups, family offices, governments, trade associations, and international organizations, including the United Nations. Her work includes directing large-scale, cross-border initiatives and advising on strategic investment planning and execution. Ward is known for building elite teams, aligning operations with high-level goals, and mentoring the next generation of leaders. Her combined experience in finance, marketing, and global operations makes her uniquely suited to lead Opus Holdings during this period of aggressive transformation and growth.“Susan brings clarity, strategic foresight, and an incredible depth of experience,” said Michael Feldenkrais, outgoing CEO and current Chairman.“She is the right leader to usher in this next phase of disciplined expansion and value creation for our shareholders.”2024 Annual Report HighlightsThe Annual Report, now available via OTC Markets, outlines several critical financial and strategic milestones: $643,703 in total sales for FY 2024, with nearly $500,000 generated in Q4 alone, reflecting accelerating revenue in the final quarter of the year. In Q1 2025, the Company eliminated over $830,000 in convertible debt into restricted stock based on Rule 144 and insider relationship, significantly strengthening the balance sheet. Converted 31,975 Series B Preferred shares-which were convertible into approximately 8 billion common shares-into Series C Preferred shares, now convertible into 667 million common shares. Of those, 466,375,000 shares (70%) are held by an insider, reducing the potential for significant dilution to the public float. Sales activity has continued at a steady pace into Q1 2025, with ongoing operational momentum.What's AheadThe Company will be filing with FINRA to finalize its name and ticker change to Opus Holdings, Inc. (OTC: OPHD) and will provide updates on the remainder of the leadership team and progress on its acquisition pipeline. An investor call hosted via X Spaces will be scheduled to discuss the Annual Report and provide insight into the Company's ongoing strategic direction.About Opus HoldingsOpus Holdings, Inc., formerly 4Cable TV International, Inc., is a business incubator dedicated to acquiring, developing, and transitioning private companies into the public markets. Through a structured model of operational support, strategic guidance, and spin-off execution, Opus aims to drive long-term value and growth for shareholders.Contact:Michael FeldenkraisWebsite: catvbtEmail: ...Phone: +1 305-528-9614Safe Harbor StatementThe information provided in this release includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections of management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. For more details, refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

