Enhancing Lives Through Compassionate Care: TMF Health Quality Institute Contributes To Divine Canines

- Tom Manley, president and CEOAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In March of this year, TMF Health Quality Institute donated $10,000 to Divine Canines , a local nonprofit organization that trains dogs and handlers to provide canine therapy for people in need.“In agreement with one of Divine Canines' core values, TMF also believes in investing time, energy and passion to serve those in need,” states Tom Manley, CEO.“Giving our support to Divine Canines helps them to continue achieving their goal of enriching the lives of vulnerable populations in our community.”Founded in 2004, Divine Canines provides free therapy dog services to various populations in Central Texas, including but not limited to older adults living with aging issues, children with a history of abuse or neglect, people living with mental illness, hospitalized patients and wounded soldiers.Divine Canines trains and evaluates each dog and handler to ensure both are confident in all situations. Their training philosophy focuses on inclusion and positive reinforcement, making a point to never cause physical or emotional harm to the dog. They currently have approximately 170 active dog-handler teams who visit more than 190 facilities on a regular basis.For more information regarding Divine Canines' services, volunteer information or to make a donation, visit .About TMF Health Quality InstituteTMF Health Quality Institute focuses on improving lives by improving the quality of health care through contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations. For 50 years, TMF has helped health care providers and practitioners in a variety of settings improve care for their patients. Visit for more information.

