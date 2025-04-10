403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil Plans Oil Auction To Raise R$20 Billion Amid Fiscal Pressures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian government is preparing an extraordinary auction of pre-salt oil fields to address fiscal challenges and global economic uncertainties, Reuters reported.
The auction, targeting smaller sections of the Tupi, Mero, and Atapu fields, aims to generate R$20 billion ($3.4 billion) in a worst-case scenario.
This move comes as oil prices have fallen sharply, with Brent crude settling at $65.48 per barrel-nearly 20% below the $80.79 projected in Brazil's 2025 budget law.
Lower oil prices threaten Brazil's revenue streams from royalties, corporate taxes on oil producers, and dividends from state-run Petrobras . The auction is seen as a critical measure to offset potential revenue deficits caused by external factors.
Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the government plans to hold the auction by September 2025, contingent on congressional approval and regulatory steps.
A draft proposal will soon be submitted to Congress, followed by a resolution from the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE). Political support for the initiative appears strong, as it could help prevent budget cuts.
These cuts might otherwise impact parliamentary amendments during heated discussions over the national budget. The administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has set a goal to eliminate Brazil's primary budget deficit this year.
It allows for a margin of up to 0.25% of GDP-or R$31 billion ($5.25 billion). Finance Minister Fernando Haddad emphasized that additional measures would be implemented if risks to the fiscal target arise.
This auction underscores Brazil 's reliance on its vast pre-salt reserves to stabilize public finances during turbulent global economic conditions.
With oil production central to Brazil's economy, this strategy highlights its importance in mitigating fiscal uncertainty while leveraging natural resources for long-term growth.
The auction, targeting smaller sections of the Tupi, Mero, and Atapu fields, aims to generate R$20 billion ($3.4 billion) in a worst-case scenario.
This move comes as oil prices have fallen sharply, with Brent crude settling at $65.48 per barrel-nearly 20% below the $80.79 projected in Brazil's 2025 budget law.
Lower oil prices threaten Brazil's revenue streams from royalties, corporate taxes on oil producers, and dividends from state-run Petrobras . The auction is seen as a critical measure to offset potential revenue deficits caused by external factors.
Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the government plans to hold the auction by September 2025, contingent on congressional approval and regulatory steps.
A draft proposal will soon be submitted to Congress, followed by a resolution from the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE). Political support for the initiative appears strong, as it could help prevent budget cuts.
These cuts might otherwise impact parliamentary amendments during heated discussions over the national budget. The administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has set a goal to eliminate Brazil's primary budget deficit this year.
It allows for a margin of up to 0.25% of GDP-or R$31 billion ($5.25 billion). Finance Minister Fernando Haddad emphasized that additional measures would be implemented if risks to the fiscal target arise.
This auction underscores Brazil 's reliance on its vast pre-salt reserves to stabilize public finances during turbulent global economic conditions.
With oil production central to Brazil's economy, this strategy highlights its importance in mitigating fiscal uncertainty while leveraging natural resources for long-term growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment