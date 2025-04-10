403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Petrobras Explores New Frontiers In India And Africa Amid Strategic Expansion
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil giant, is expanding its global footprint by targeting oil exploration opportunities in India and Africa.
Sylvia dos Anjos, the company's director of exploration and production, confirmed Petrobras is analyzing deepwater areas in India, ranging from 300 to 1,500 meters, for potential bidding. The first auction for these blocks is expected in June.
This move follows India's recent decision to open 35% of its previously restricted oil exploration areas for licensing. The company also signed a deal with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL ) to export six million barrels of oil annually starting in 2025.
This agreement strengthens Petrobras' position in India, the world's third-largest oil importer, which faces energy security challenges due to geopolitical tensions.
Petrobras' focus on India aligns with its strategy to diversify operations and secure new reserves as part of its long-term growth plan. In Africa, Petrobras is pursuing opportunities in key regions such as Angola, Namibia, South Africa, and São Tomé and Príncipe.
Petrobras Expands Global Exploration Strategy
The company recently acquired stakes in three offshore blocks in São Tomé and Príncipe through partnerships with Shell, Galp, and the local National Petroleum Agency. These acquisitions mark Petrobras' return to African operations after years of limited activity.
It is also exploring Namibia's Mopane field and South Africa's Deep Western Orange Basin while leveraging partnerships with major oil companies like ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies.
Domestically, Petrobras continues exploration efforts in Brazil's Margem Equatorial region along the northern coastline. The company plans to drill an exploratory well in the FZA-M-59 block in the Foz do Amazonas Basin but awaits environmental clearance from Brazil's environmental agency (Ibama).
Preparations include removing coral from drilling equipment while awaiting a pre-operational evaluation. Petrobras aims to increase production from 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025 to 3.1 million bpd by 2029.
With proven reserves of 11.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent reported in 2024, the company seeks to address projected production declines post-2030 through global diversification and strategic partnerships.
This international push underscores Petrobras' commitment to securing its future amid evolving energy markets and environmental challenges.
Sylvia dos Anjos, the company's director of exploration and production, confirmed Petrobras is analyzing deepwater areas in India, ranging from 300 to 1,500 meters, for potential bidding. The first auction for these blocks is expected in June.
This move follows India's recent decision to open 35% of its previously restricted oil exploration areas for licensing. The company also signed a deal with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL ) to export six million barrels of oil annually starting in 2025.
This agreement strengthens Petrobras' position in India, the world's third-largest oil importer, which faces energy security challenges due to geopolitical tensions.
Petrobras' focus on India aligns with its strategy to diversify operations and secure new reserves as part of its long-term growth plan. In Africa, Petrobras is pursuing opportunities in key regions such as Angola, Namibia, South Africa, and São Tomé and Príncipe.
Petrobras Expands Global Exploration Strategy
The company recently acquired stakes in three offshore blocks in São Tomé and Príncipe through partnerships with Shell, Galp, and the local National Petroleum Agency. These acquisitions mark Petrobras' return to African operations after years of limited activity.
It is also exploring Namibia's Mopane field and South Africa's Deep Western Orange Basin while leveraging partnerships with major oil companies like ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies.
Domestically, Petrobras continues exploration efforts in Brazil's Margem Equatorial region along the northern coastline. The company plans to drill an exploratory well in the FZA-M-59 block in the Foz do Amazonas Basin but awaits environmental clearance from Brazil's environmental agency (Ibama).
Preparations include removing coral from drilling equipment while awaiting a pre-operational evaluation. Petrobras aims to increase production from 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025 to 3.1 million bpd by 2029.
With proven reserves of 11.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent reported in 2024, the company seeks to address projected production declines post-2030 through global diversification and strategic partnerships.
This international push underscores Petrobras' commitment to securing its future amid evolving energy markets and environmental challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment