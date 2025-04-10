ST. CLOUD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN BUSINESS PROCESSING SOLUTIONS, LLC

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce a recent investment in Business Processing Solutions, LLC ("BPS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of tech-enabled outsourced business processing to US federal, state, and local government clients. BPS is a leader in the tolling and parking technology and services market and provides other mission-critical services to government agencies including call center support, revenue recovery services, program management and payment processing. This is an investment out of St. Cloud's fourth fund, which has committed capital of $236 million.

BPS is a portfolio company of Gallant Capital Partners.

"We have been impressed by BPS's success to date and we are excited to support management in this next evolution of the business." said Anthony Guagliano, Partner at Gallant Capital. "This investment provides the strategic and flexible capital needed to enhance its technology-driven innovation and growth."

Kacy Rozelle, Managing Partner at St. Cloud Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are excited to collaborate with Gallant Capital and BPS's management team in supporting the Company's next growth stage."

Global law firm, K&L Gates LLP, served as counsel to St. Cloud Capital.

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm founded in 2001 that provides debt and equity growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million). St. Cloud has managed over $700 million and invested in 80 portfolio companies. Investments have been made in a wide range of industries and in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common stock. St. Cloud typically invests in non-control situations, acting as both a financial and strategic partner to strong emerging managers, management teams and industry entrepreneurs in fulfilling their long-term growth plans. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit:

Media Contact: Matt Smith, [email protected]

SOURCE St. Cloud Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED