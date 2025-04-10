UPDATE - Harcourts Prime Properties Investigated By Federman & Sherwood For Data Breach
Federman & Sherwood's investigation will seek to determine the full scope of the incident, including whether additional information may have been compromised and the extent of any exposure. As part of their efforts, Federman & Sherwood encourages any individuals or entities affected by the breach to remain vigilant and take all necessary steps to safeguard personal and financial information.
Harcourts Prime Properties has stated that it is fully cooperating with ongoing investigations and will continue to provide updates to impacted parties as more information becomes available.
The type of information potentially exposed includes:
- Full Name Social Security Number Date of Birth Other sensitive information
What is Harcourts Prime Property
Harcourts Prime Properties is a real estate brokerage firm and a member of the broader Harcourts network. Originating over 130 years ago, Harcourts has grown into an international brand offering a full range of real estate services, including residential sales, commercial sales and leasing, property management, and auctions.
Harcourts Prime Properties operates primarily in the United States-particularly in California-where it provides clients with comprehensive real estate solutions and leverages the global resources and expertise of the Harcourts organization. The firm's services encompass property listings, agent support, and ongoing market guidance to assist both buyers and sellers in navigating the real estate process.
