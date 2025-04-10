RSCN, Ecohotels Partner To Develop Yarmouk Lodge As Eco-Tourism Model

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - In a move underscoring the growing importance of eco-tourism in advancing sustainable development, the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) has partnered with EcoHotels to manage and operate the Yarmouk Lodge, located within the Yarmouk Forest Reserve.

The partnership brings together RSCN's conservation expertise and EcoHotels' eco-hospitality experience to transform the lodge into a model of responsible tourism that supports both environmental protection and local community development, according to an RSCN statement to The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

Yarmouk Lodge, described as a "flagship eco-tourism project" in Jordan, is supported by the Royal Hashemite Court, the Irbid Governorate Council, and the Ministry of Tourism.

The site features guest accommodations, dining facilities, a visitor centre, hiking trails and an educational path designed for students, contributing to sustainable tourism while promoting environmental awareness.

RSCN Director General Fadi Nasser emphasised the importance of the partnership, stating:“Our cooperation with EcoHotels marks a pivotal step in advancing sustainable eco-tourism in Jordan. Operating Yarmouk Lodge under high environmental and tourism standards will strengthen conservation efforts, generate local employment and offer visitors a unique experience that blends natural beauty with responsible practices.”

Founder and CEO of EcoHotels Nabil Tarazi expressed enthusiasm about the new venture.“We are proud to partner with RSCN to manage and operate Yarmouk Lodge. Drawing on our experience managing Feynan Ecolodge, we aim to develop Yarmouk into a premier eco-tourism destination that champions sustainability and community engagement,” he said.

Economic experts view the agreement as a significant step toward advancing Jordan's green economy and expanding its eco-tourism potential.

“Such projects offer long-term value, particularly when they are closely tied to community development,” economic consultant Tamara Haddad told The Jordan Times, adding that initiatives like this help diversify Jordan's tourism offerings while promoting conservation.

Economic development specialist Zaid Khairi said,“Partnerships like this demonstrate how environmental conservation can become a driver of economic opportunity.”