Mafraq, Irbid Development Zones Attract Jd886m, Create Over 4,200 Jobs

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Private sector investments in Jordan's northern development zones are gaining impressive traction, with the King Hussein Bin Talal Development Area in Mafraq and the Irbid Development Area collectively attracting JD886 million in local and international investments.

These projects have so far created over 4,200 sustainable jobs across industrial, technological, and entrepreneurial sectors, according to a Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) statement.

The figures were presented during a recent meeting of the Social Security Investment Board held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Development Area, where senior officials and stakeholders reviewed progress and upcoming initiatives.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daman for Development Areas Company (DDC) Awwad Hijazi showcased the company's accomplishments in infrastructure development and investor engagement, which he said have been instrumental in boosting competitiveness and diversifying investment sectors both nationally and regionally.

Highlighting Mafraq's growing appeal, Salem Khazaleh, chairman of the Mafraq Development Corporation, said that the area has attracted JD641 million in investments, spanning sectors such as solar energy, manufacturing, and logistics. These investments have generated around 1,840 jobs.

Khazaleh also announced plans for a major logistics hub currently under preparation, describing it as a“strategic opportunity” for both local and foreign investors that could position Mafraq as a key logistics gateway for Jordan and the wider region.

In Irbid, the development area is emerging as a center for innovation and technology, according to DDC CEO Liza Dughmi. She noted that JD45 million has been invested in tech-driven and educational ventures, creating 2,370 high-value jobs in advanced specialisations. Dughmi also emphasised partnerships with public institutions and local organisations to strengthen the investment climate and deliver tangible benefits to local communities.

SSIF Chairman Umayya Toukan said the progress in both zones reflects the Hashemite leadership's vision to channel investments into governorates, supporting economic growth and decentralised development.

“The Fund remains committed to securing sustainable returns that go beyond financial profit,” he said.“Our investments are about creating real economic and social value.”

SSIF CEO Ezzeddin Kanakrieh described the development zones as a model of effective public-private partnership, grounded in strategic planning and focused on viable, impactful projects.

“These investments represent a core pillar of responsible, sustainable development,” Kanakrieh said.“They are fully aligned with the Economic Modernisation Vision and support the government's efforts to build a resilient, competitive economy.”

Board members commended DDC and its subsidiaries for their role in elevating Jordan's regional investment profile. They applauded efforts to provide world-class infrastructure, support small and medium-sized enterprises, and promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

Established in 2009, DDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Social Security Corporation and serves as the investment arm of the Social Security Investment Fund.

The company is responsible for developing, managing, and marketing both the Mafraq and Irbid development areas, which were designated as special economic zones under Royal Initiatives aimed at advancing investment and fostering inclusive growth across Jordan's governorates.