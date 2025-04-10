EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Intershop introduces AI copilot and agent for next-generation B2B commerce

10.04.2025 / 10:10 CET/CEST

First customer success of the Intershop Copilot paves the way for global adoption.

Partnership with Microsoft enhances innovation capabilities. Launch of the first Intershop AI agent and the Intershop Spring 25 Release further accelerate digital transformation. Jena, Germany, April 10, 2025 – Intershop Communications AG, a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, is setting new standards with its innovative AI strategy. By strategically applying artificial intelligence (AI) to its products, Intershop is redefining the future of digital commerce – driving meaningful innovation and measurable business impact for several customers. The Intershop Copilot for Buyers, which has already been adopted by prominent companies such as Einkaufsbüro Deutscher Eisenhändler (E/D/E) , Heutink , LaminatDEPOT, and SCC France, provides a practical, ready-to-use solution. This AI-powered sales and service assistant helps users find the right products faster and process customer inquiries more efficiently. It is specifically designed for B2B companies, enabling them to achieve faster time-to-value while streamlining sales processes. Intershop's AI architecture, consisting of composable commerce components, a powerful data fabric, and AI agents, enables seamless integration of AI into existing systems. This flexible structure allows businesses to gradually adopt AI and scale it over time without rebuilding their entire infrastructure.“Companies face significant challenges, particularly in times of labor shortages and increasing market dynamics,” explains Nils Breitmann, Senior Director Artificial Intelligence at Intershop.“Our AI architecture makes current AI technologies immediately accessible – easy to use and free of high entry barriers, so companies can stay competitive and differentiate themselves strategically.” The partnership with Microsoft is a key success factor in our AI strategy. Tobias Schild, Sales Lead Azure Midmarket & Solution Assessment Area Lead, states:“In strategic partnership with Intershop, one of our five key partners for the German SME sector, we are setting new standards for AI integration. Our pioneering approach seamlessly combines autonomous agent systems with industrial processes, domain expertise, and data ecosystems. With ready-to-use solutions, we empower German and European SMEs to realize and sustainably secure forward-looking competitive advantages.” This collaboration underscores Intershop's position as a leading provider of AI solutions in e-commerce. The shared goal of driving innovation and strengthening the B2B sector not only connects Intershop and Microsoft, but also Intershop's customer and strategic partner E/D/E. With its innovative solution SHOPcloud360 powered by Intershop and its proprietary marketplace toolineo, E/D/E is increasingly relying on AI. Furthermore, Europe's leading purchasing and marketing association for the industrial supply sector (PVH) has recently decided to implement the Intershop Copilot to further advance its digital strategies. Christian Grotowsky, Managing Director for Digital Services at E/D/E, comments:“This development is part of our ongoing commitment to revolutionizing digital commerce through advanced AI solutions and enhancing our customers' innovation capabilities. Intershop's extensive experience from successfully executed customer projects also supports the E/D/E Group in offering our members realistic and relevant AI use cases on our technologies.” Collaboration with Microsoft, E/D/E, and other customers and partners has shown that practical, ready-to-deploy AI solutions are essential for businesses of all sizes. In the coming weeks and months, Intershop will systematically expand its AI solution portfolio, providing its customers with additional copilots and a first autonomous AI agent. These advancements, along with new features, will be presented on May 22, 2025, as part of the Intershop Spring 25 Release. The focus will be on supporting businesses in achieving greater efficiency and delivering superior customer experiences, ensuring they remain agile and competitive in a rapidly changing market. Furthermore, the foundations for the practical use of AI agents and copilots will be established. Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop, remarks:“Intershop is consistently evolving into an 'AI-first' company, driving transformation in digital commerce. Companies that embrace AI early benefit from higher efficiency, optimized processes, and enhanced customer experiences. About Intershop Communications AG Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world's leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With over 30 years' experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships. Intershop is built to boost your business.

