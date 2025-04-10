Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Developing New 7.2 MW Solar Power Project In Upstate New York



The Hoadley Hill Rd project will operate as a community solar installation, feeding clean energy into the local grid, and is expected to power approximately 850 homes.

Solar Simplified will manage customer acquisition and billing for the community solar effort, and the project may qualify for incentives under New York's NYSERDA NY-Sun Program. To support continued growth, SolarBank has announced up to $19 million USD in equity financing from a single institutional investor.

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) , a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., is moving forward with a new solar power installation in upstate New York as part of its expanding renewable energy portfolio. The company announced plans to develop the 7.2 megawatt Hoadley Hill Rd solar project, to be located on a secured leased site, with interconnection approval already requested ( ).

Once operational, the installation is expected to serve as a community solar project, allowing local renters and homeowners to subscribe to the project and receive credits on their electric bills. The model provides households with access to renewable energy without requiring the installation of...

