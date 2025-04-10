Navigating Turbulent Waters: Building Resilient, Sustainable Supply Chains In An Evolving Political Landscape

DP World , a leading provider of global end-to-end supply chain solutions, is partnering with Trellis to host“Navigating Turbulent Waters: Sustainable Supply Chains in a New Political Era ,” scheduled from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET/9:00 AM to 10:00 AM PT on April 17, 2025.

The webinar will feature industry experts from DP World, Trellis, Columbia University, and Oatly as they explore how companies can future-proof their supply chains by integrating sustainability with adaptive trade strategies amid shifting political landscapes.

The global trade landscape is facing rapidly evolving policies and shifting from multilateral agreements toward more individualized, bilateral trade deals. This change is introducing uncertainties around supply chain efficiency and continuity, regulatory frameworks, and financial incentives. At the same time, businesses are under increasing pressure from customers and local governments to integrate sustainability into their supply chains. Companies must balance long-term sustainability goals with the need to adapt quickly to political and economic disruptions.

In this hour-long webcast, you'll learn



How companies can future-proof supply chains by integrating sustainability with adaptive trade strategies.

Why long-term business resilience depends on embedding environmental goals into logistics and supplier partnerships.

The role of data-driven solutions like predictive analytics and network optimization in reducing costs and emissions. Real-world examples from leading brands like DP World and others on turning sustainability into a competitive advantage

The session will be moderated by Jon Smieja, VP of Circularity at Trellis Group , and will feature a distinguished panel of speakers:



Carey Boone, Vice President of Transformation, DP World Americas

Sagatom Saha, Adjunct Research Scholar, Columbia University Erin Augustine, Co-lead Global Sustainability and Vice President of Sustainability for Operations and Supply Chain, Oatly

“Navigating Turbulent Waters” is designed to provide supply chain leaders with practical strategies to stay resilient while advancing their sustainability agendas despite evolving trade policies. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot.

Unable to attend live? Register and you will receive a link to access the webinar recording on-demand.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

