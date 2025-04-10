Little Spoon Expands Groundbreaking Testing Standards Beyond Baby To Raise The Bar In Toddler + Big Kid

The nation's largest online kids food company builds on its industry-leading transparency initiative to empower parents with options that are equally safe and convenient

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Spoon , the largest online baby and kids food company in the United States, has expanded its industry-leading testing standards across its Biteables, Baby Puffs, Smoothies and YoGos product lines, further solidifying its commitment to ingredient integrity and safety. As a component of this initiative, the company has also lowered its internal EU-aligned threshold for lead and mercury to even stricter standards, reinforcing its position at the forefront of food safety for children. With growing national concern over baby food safety, Little Spoon is setting a new industry precedent by going beyond transparency to drive real, actionable change.

"Little Spoon is breaking new ground in the U.S. baby food market," said Joe Dickson, Former Global Director of Quality Standards at Whole Foods Market and leading expert in organic agriculture. "Their commitment to clear, public standards is unparalleled, marking a significant shift toward ensuring the highest levels of quality and safety for our children, who need it most."

This expansion comes just six months after Little Spoon introduced its groundbreaking transparency initiative , making it not only the first baby food company to publicly commit to setting strict limits for 500+ toxins and contaminants-but also the only brand in the category to voluntarily test and commit to never selling any product that fails to meet these rigorous standards. The company's unwavering commitment to stricter safety measures arrives at a time when parents are demanding greater accountability from food brands.

"Little Spoon was the first baby + kids food company to establish public safety standards and voluntary testing limits," said Ben Lewis, CEO of Little Spoon. "Now, we're not only raising the bar for ourselves again, but also advocating for industry-wide improvements, because parents deserve peace of mind when feeding their children. Last year, we polled more than 2,000 US parents and a staggering 91% expressed distrust in baby food companies. This confirmed our belief that it was critical to drive meaningful change, and we're proud to be blazing that trail for brands in the US."

Since its inception, Little Spoon has been dedicated to making parents' lives easier by offering high-quality, convenient meal solutions without compromise. By enhancing transparent ingredient sourcing, refining safety standards, and continuously innovating its product formats, the company caters to a new generation of parents who are both highly informed and pressed for time.

ABOUT LITTLE SPOON

Little Spoon is on a mission to make parents' lives easier and kids healthier. Pioneering a new era of kids food, Little Spoon was built to meet the needs and standards of the modern parent by delivering uncompromising quality and time-saving convenience. From first bites to big kid years, Little Spoon's rigorous ingredient sourcing, product testing, and format innovation take the stress away from fueling your kids without sacrificing peace of mind. Since launching nationally with the first fresh baby food in 2017, Little Spoon has quickly become America's #1 online baby and kids food company, having delivered more than 70 million meals to families across the US. Their award-winning product lineup, which consists of 100+ products available exclusively at LittleSpoon, includes their signature Babyblends, Biteables, Plates, Lunchers, Smoothies, and YoGos, along with a range of snacks and other products. Learn more at LittleSpoon .

SOURCE Little Spoon

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED