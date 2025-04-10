Guardian Bikes Powers American Comeback With Nation's First High-Volume Bicycle Frame Manufacturing Plant

$19 Million Financing Marks Milestone in Revitalizing American Manufacturing and Supply Chain Resilience

SEYMOUR, Ind., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Bikes, the nation's leading direct-to-consumer kids' bike brand, has announced a $19 million financing with JPMorganChase to launch the first large-scale bicycle frame manufacturing operation in the United States.

The new facility-located in Guardian's advanced manufacturing hub in Seymour, Indiana-represents a pivotal step in reshoring a critical industry that was once a cornerstone of American manufacturing but has been nearly entirely offshored for decades.

"This collaboration with JPMorganChase is helping launch a new era of American high-tech manufacturing and working-class job creation," said Brian Riley, CEO of Guardian Bikes. "We're not just building bikes-we're rebuilding an industry. And we're doing it with cutting- edge automation, good-paying local jobs, and an unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and resilience."

"We are proud to play a small part in Guardian's journey to disrupt the bicycle industry," said Zoë Dobbs, Commercial Banker, JPMorganChase Middle Market Banking. "We look forward to the continued transformation of a core childhood pastime."

Reversing a 50-Year Trend of Offshoring

Today, over 97% of all bicycles sold in the U.S. are imported, often subsidized by non- market economies. Guardian's investment begins to reverse that trend, reshoring production and reducing reliance on overseas supply chains and ensuring quality and safety for every Guardian Bikes customer.

The new Seymour facility will be powered by robotic welding, advanced laser-cutting technology, and vertically integrated logistics. It will produce bicycle frames at scale- using domestic steel and aluminum-creating high-skill jobs and breathing life back into the U.S. industrial base.

Guardian's Scaled Vision for the Future

Guardian's move is not just about frames. It's about catalyzing a full-scale domestic bicycle supply chain-from handlebars to hubs-anchored in the Midwest. With distribution centers in California, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and ones planned in Texas and Florida, the company is poised to transform the way bikes are manufactured and delivered to American families.

About Guardian Bikes

Guardian Bikes is the trusted U.S. leader in kids' bicycles, known for its patented SureStop® braking system and uncompromising focus on child safety. As a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer brand, Guardian is pioneering a new model of domestic manufacturing-faster, safer, and proudly American-made.

Media Contact:

Hailey De Souza

Marketing Manager

Guardian Bikes

Phone: 1-888-720-6852

Email: [email protected] Website:

SOURCE Guardian Bikes

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED