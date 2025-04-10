Balfour Capital Group Expands Global Footprint With Strategic Entry Into Brazil, Names Victor Felix As Strategic Partner

Balfour Capital Group Logo

- Adam Smith, The Wealth of Nations (1776)YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group, a global investment and advisory firm with over 200 advisors worldwide, is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into Brazil, marking a significant step in its continued international growth. As part of this initiative, the firm welcomes Felix as its key strategic partner and representative in the region.Felix joins Balfour Capital Group as a fully licensed financial professional in Brazil, bringing with him deep expertise and a forward-looking vision for the local market. His appointment reflects the firm's commitment to establishing a strong presence in Latin America through high-caliber partnerships and localized financial leadership.“We are excited to partner with Felix as we enter the Brazilian market,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group.“Felix's diverse experience and strategic mindset align perfectly with our values and long-term objectives. His leadership will be crucial as we build lasting relationships and deliver value to clients in Brazil.”Felix is a seasoned finance and strategy professional with over seven years of cross-functional experience in investment advisory, international business development, and digital financial services. Currently serving as Country Manager at Financer, he leads strategic growth initiatives in Brazil's evolving fintech landscape. His previous roles at EQI Investimentos (BTG Pactual) and The Wall Investimentos (XP Investimentos) highlight his comprehensive understanding of Brazilian markets and client-centric investment planning.Felix began his career at Scania Latin America in strategic sourcing and procurement, where he developed operational and analytical expertise across multiple business functions. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Mauá de Tecnologia, an MBA in Finance and Stock Picking from IBMEC/XP Inc., and has studied abroad in Germany and the United States.Fluent in Portuguese and English, and proficient in German and Spanish, Felix brings a global approach to local finance. His technical proficiencies include financial analytics, Power BI, Salesforce, and various ERP systems, supporting his data-driven decision-making and innovation in client solutions.The addition of Felix strengthens Balfour Capital Group's position as a global leader in financial advisory, wealth management, and strategic investments. With active operations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and now Latin America, the firm continues to grow its presence while staying true to its client-first mission.________________________________________About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is an international investment firm managing over $400 million in assets under management. With a global team of more than 200 advisors, the firm delivers tailored wealth management, corporate advisory, and investment solutions across asset classes and geographies. Learn more at .

