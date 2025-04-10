Honeycomb Acquires Grit And Expands Leadership Team To Accelerate Customer Value And Enterprise Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) One substantial hurdle companies often face as they implement modern tooling is instrumenting existing code to emit telemetry data using OpenTelemetry. Grit developed an open source query system and AI agent that can programmatically search and modify codebases. With this acquisition, Honeycomb will be able to make it dramatically easier to adopt custom instrumentation. Grit's founder, Morgante Pell, is joining the Honeycomb engineering team to lead development of even more AI features that can combine Grit's codebase knowledge with Honeycomb's rich observability data to build better software.

"Honeycomb is committed to helping engineering teams realize the full potential of AI, while delivering the system reliability and exceptional experiences their customers expect," said Christine Yen, CEO and cofounder. "Grit's technology solves major OpenTelemetry adoption hurdles, delivering the comprehensive observability our customers need to effectively manage their software systems and AI-powered applications."

Additionally, Honeycomb has made strategic executive hires to accelerate its go-to-market functions and expand into new markets.



Julie Neumann, CMO: Neumann, a veteran storyteller who drove market expansion at Sinch, Testlio, and Snow Software, will spearhead efforts to bring the transformative value of Honeycomb to a global audience of developers and executives

Matt Nelson, CRO: Nelson, with a history of driving substantial revenue growth at Forter, VMware, and Pivotal Software, will lead the global revenue organization, including sales, customer success, and strategic partnerships

"Julie and Matt's combined decades of experience in the enterprise, as well as their unwavering commitment to driving impactful growth at developer-oriented organizations, will be instrumental to Honeycomb's success," said Yen. "In a new era of software development, they will ensure more businesses are ready for tomorrow's engineering challenges, including taking advantage of AI while mitigating the inherent risks."

Honeycomb is the unified, fast, and collaborative observability platform for teams who build and manage software that matters. Send any data to our purpose built data store, quickly solve problems with all necessary context, and change your workflows for the better. Honeycomb gives teams the data they need to confidently manage and improve customer experiences.

