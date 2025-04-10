Honeycomb Acquires Grit And Expands Leadership Team To Accelerate Customer Value And Enterprise Growth
"Honeycomb is committed to helping engineering teams realize the full potential of AI, while delivering the system reliability and exceptional experiences their customers expect," said Christine Yen, CEO and cofounder. "Grit's technology solves major OpenTelemetry adoption hurdles, delivering the comprehensive observability our customers need to effectively manage their software systems and AI-powered applications."
Additionally, Honeycomb has made strategic executive hires to accelerate its go-to-market functions and expand into new markets.
Julie Neumann, CMO: Neumann, a veteran storyteller who drove market expansion at Sinch, Testlio, and Snow Software, will spearhead efforts to bring the transformative value of Honeycomb to a global audience of developers and executives
Matt Nelson, CRO: Nelson, with a history of driving substantial revenue growth at Forter, VMware, and Pivotal Software, will lead the global revenue organization, including sales, customer success, and strategic partnerships
"Julie and Matt's combined decades of experience in the enterprise, as well as their unwavering commitment to driving impactful growth at developer-oriented organizations, will be instrumental to Honeycomb's success," said Yen. "In a new era of software development, they will ensure more businesses are ready for tomorrow's engineering challenges, including taking advantage of AI while mitigating the inherent risks."
