DANLERS Unveils New ISI 2.0 Range: Smart, Programmable, And Energy-Efficient PIR Sensor Solutions For Modern Lighting Systems

Chippenham, Wiltshire, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DANLERS Limited, an ecosystem sensor specialist based in the UK, is proud to announce the launch of its new DANLERS ISI 2.0 range -a breakthrough in smart sensor technology designed to transform building management with energy-efficient PIR sensor solutions that cater to modern smart lighting systems. Designed and manufactured in the UK, the ISI 2.0 range reinforces DANLERS' commitment to quality and innovation.









The ISI 2.0 range sets a new standard in ease of use and versatility by combining advanced features with a plug-and-play design:

Quick and intuitive setup:

Configured directly through the dedicated DANLERS app on iOS and Android , these sensors are set up rapidly without specialist commissioning or additional tools.

Wireless communication & corridor hold:

Integrated wireless communication enables features such as corridor hold. This functionality assigns individual luminaire addresses, ensuring adjacent spaces remain lit as occupants move, thereby enhancing comfort and safety.

Versatile compatibility:

Supporting DALI and 0-10V controls , the ISI range is available in multiple form factors-including ceiling flush, ceiling surface, high bay, OEM, batten mount and latest mini flush mounted ceiling PIR-ensuring seamless integration into any environment.

Smart Performance for Energy-Efficient Lighting

Engineered as a highly reliable PIR sensor for motion sensing, the ISI 2.0 range delivers precise presence and absence detection. Key benefits include:

Optimizing energy use:

By accurately controlling lighting based on occupancy, the sensors help reduce energy waste and a building's carbon footprint.

Cost-effective operation:

With no recurring commissioning fees, a 5-year warranty, and significantly reduced installation costs, these solutions offer an outstanding blend of affordability and reliability.

Effortless Wireless Automation:

Available with battery-free, wireless kinetic switches that enable scene setting and trigger absence switching, the system reduces labour time and material costs.



A Word from the DANLERS Team

“Our ISI sensor range offers a blend of simplicity and performance that sets it apart in the market,” said Kevin Johnstone, COO.“Designed as an energy-efficient PIR sensor solution, our product is not only a robust detector for motion sensing but also a smart sensor for energy management. With multiple form factors and wireless corridor hold functionality, it provides a hassle-free, scalable solution for any smart building.”



About DANLERS

Based in Chippenham, UK, DANLERS Limited is a leading innovator and ecosystem sensor specialist committed to quality, sustainability, and smart building technologies. With a focus on developing energy-efficient solutions that optimize building performance and enhance user comfort, DANLERS continues to lead the way in advanced sensor and lighting control technology.

For more information, visit danlers.co.uk or contact ... .









