Hipaas Inc. Partners With Databricks To Enhance Healthcare Data Interoperability And AI-Powered Insights

Become a HiPaaS Partner & Unlock New Opportunities

New Healthcare Data Integration and Analytics Solution Will Enable Providers and Payers to Leverage AI for Improved Patient Outcomes.

- Sandeep Deokule, CEO, HiPaaS Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HiPaaS Inc., a leading healthcare-focused EHR integration partner specializing in seamless data connectivity with Epic and other healthcare platforms, today announced its partnership with Databricks , the Data and AI company. This collaboration enables the launch of HiPaaS Health Data Lake, a cutting-edge solution that leverages the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to enhance healthcare data interoperability , real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights.The healthcare industry continues to face challenges with fragmented data, limited interoperability, and growing demands for advanced analytics and AI-driven decision-making. With HiPaaS Inc. and Databricks, healthcare organizations can now streamline data integration, improve care coordination, and unlock predictive insights using AI and machine learning models. The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by seamlessly combining structured and unstructured healthcare data with AI models tailored to industry needs. The platform is built on a lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open governance to ensure that all data is completely within the customers' control. This includes safeguarding full control over sensitive patient information and regulatory compliance.Through this collaboration, HiPaaS Inc. enhances its EHR integration capabilities, offering healthcare providers and payers the ability to:● Achieve seamless interoperability across multiple EHRs and healthcare data sources, including Epic, Cerner, and HL7 FHIR standards.● Leverage AI-driven analytics to improve patient outcomes through real-time insights and predictive modeling.● Enhance compliance and security by ensuring HIPAA and HITRUST adherence while managing vast healthcare datasets efficiently."At HiPaaS, our mission is to revolutionize healthcare data interoperability by providing real-time insights and seamless data integration. Partnering with Databricks enables us to empower healthcare organizations with advanced AI capabilities, allowing them to make data-driven decisions that improve patient outcomes," said Sandeep Deokule, CEO at HiPaaS Inc. "The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform enhances our ability to transform raw healthcare data into meaningful, actionable intelligence, ensuring organizations can meet regulatory requirements while driving innovation."For more information about the HiPaaS Inc. and Databricks partnership, visit .About HiPaaS Inc.HiPaaS Inc. is a healthcare technology company specializing in EHR interoperability, real-time data integration, and AI-powered analytics. HiPaaS enables healthcare organizations to seamlessly connect with Epic, Cerner, HL7 FHIR, and other healthcare data systems to improve patient care and operational efficiency. With a focus on compliance, scalability, and AI-driven insights, HiPaaS is at the forefront of healthcare data transformation.

Sandeep Deokule

HiPaaS Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.