Separator Spares & Equipment Signs Distributor Agreement With Facet Filtration And Kaydon Filtration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic partnership strengthens the company's ability to deliver high-quality oil filtration solutions to customers across the maritime, oil & gas, power generation, and industrial sectors. Under the new agreement, Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC is now an Authorized Distributor for Facet and Kaydon Filtration products, including coalescers, separators, fuel and lube oil filtration systems, and portable filtration units.

"We're excited to align with brands like Facet and Kaydon, whose commitment to quality and innovation mirrors our own," said Ryan Picou, COO of Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC. "This partnership expands our portfolio, allowing us to offer our customers even more reliable, high-performance oil filtration solutions backed by trusted OEMs."

Facet Filtration and Kaydon Filtration, both part of the Filtration Group, are known for decades of engineering excellence and industry leadership. Their filtration technologies are crucial to maintaining equipment reliability, minimizing downtime, and safeguarding systems against contamination.

With this agreement, Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC continues to build on its mission to provide quality-driven solutions for separation, heat transfer, and oil filtration needs – offering a broad range of spares, equipment, and technical support to meet the evolving demands of today's industries.

About Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC

Based in Houma, Louisiana, Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC is a leading supplier of complete separation, oil filtration, and heat transfer packages. The woman-owned company has grown from a spare parts provider to a thriving, reliable, global supplier of spare parts and engineered equipment.

For more information about Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC, please contact Bradley Giroir at 985-346-0122.

Contact Info:

Bradley Giroir

Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC

144 Intracoastal Dr

Houma, LA 70363

985-346-0122 Office

[email protected]



SOURCE Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC