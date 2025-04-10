5C Group Formed As Hypertec Cloud Acquires 5C Data Centers, Creating One Of The Largest AI Digital Infrastructure Providers In North America

Hypertec Cloud Logo

MONTREAL, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move that reflects the rapid convergence of AI and data center infrastructure, leading AI cloud platform Hypertec Cloud has acquired 5C Data Centers, a premier colocation and data center provider with over 2 gigawatts (GW) of roadmap capacity in the U.S. This strategic acquisition marks the spin-off of Hypertec Cloud from its parent company, Hypertec Group , and the launch of 5C Group-a new independent entity focused on building the next generation of AI infrastructure at scale.

Jonathan Ahdoot has been appointed CEO of the newly formed 5C Group, which combines Hypertec Cloud's high-performance cloud computing capabilities with 5C Data Centers' expansive footprint across the U.S. Together, they form one of the largest and most agile AI Digital Infrastructure providers in North America-positioned to build the next generation of AI factories that will power the industry's future.

This acquisition is driven by three key strategic objectives:

1. Delivering a Comprehensive AI Digital Infrastructure Solution : By combining Hypertec Cloud and 5C Data Centers, 5C Group will provide integrated data center and AI infrastructure designed to meet the needs of AI frontier labs, AI-native enterprises, and large-scale enterprise clients.

2. Accelerating Speed-to-Deployment in a Constrained Market : As demand for AI deployments grows and large-scale data center capacity remains limited, the combined platform will enable faster time-to-market for extra-large AI clusters. Integrated compute and data center design will significantly reduce deployment timelines and enable synchronized infrastructure rollouts.

3. Driving Performance and Cost Optimization : Drawing on Hypertec's decades of experience in hardware and infrastructure design, white-glove support, and sustainable engineering, the new entity will incorporate advanced cooling technologies-such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling and immersion cooling-to support higher rack densities and energy savings.

"The biggest challenge in AI infrastructure today is alignment-between what AI compute requires and what the physical hosting environment can deliver. We've solved that by integrating the two sides together," said Jonathan Ahdoot, CEO of 5C Group. "With this acquisition, we bring together deep expertise in performance-optimized AI compute infrastructure and the design and operation of large-scale, world-class data center campuses. That combination allows us to accelerate deployments, push density further, and deliver unmatched efficiency for the largest and most demanding AI users for years to come."

"The spin-off of Hypertec Cloud marks a pivotal moment for Hypertec Group," added Simon Ahdoot, CEO of Hypertec Group. With the acquisition of 5C Data Centers, the newly formed 5C Group is positioned to deliver AI Digital Infrastructure designed for the scale, speed, and complexity of tomorrow's industry. Together, as partners, we'll continue to advance compute, storage, and data center technologies-delivering real value to power the future of AI innovation . "

5C Group's portfolio of AI-optimized data center campuses across the U.S. includes more than 600 megawatts (MW) of capacity-part of its total 2 gigawatts (GW)-that will be available for deployment within the next 6 to 18 months for new and existing AI data center colocation and compute customers. The platform is purpose-built to meet the extreme density, power, and cooling demands of AI workloads, laying the foundation for the future of AI innovation.

About 5C Group

5C Group is a next-generation AI Digital Infrastructure provider established from the acquisition of 5C Data Centers by Hypertec Cloud. With over 2 gigawatts (GW) of roadmap capacity and the ability to power hundreds of thousands of GPUs, 5C Group delivers secure, reliable, and sustainable data center and AI infrastructure solutions at scale to the largest and most demanding AI users. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Hypertec Cloud

