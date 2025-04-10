National Advertising Division Refers ASO To Federal Trade Commission For Non-Compliance On "2X Faster Healing" Claim

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division has referred ASO LLC to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for failing to comply with its decision regarding advertising claims for its Hydrocolloid Gel Bandages.

New York, NY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division has referred ASO LLC to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for failing to comply with its decision regarding advertising claims for its Hydrocolloid Gel Bandages.

In a prior National Advertising Division (NAD) case (Case #7325 ), Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (JJCI) challenged ASO's claims that its Hydrocolloid Gel Bandages provide“2x faster healing.”

NAD found that the“2x faster healing” claim was not supported and recommended its discontinuation. ASO agreed to comply with NAD's recommendations.

In January 2025, NAD initiated a compliance proceeding at the behest of JJCI based on their concerns about ASO's compliance. In its response, ASO indicated that it would remove the claims from its packaging“upon depletion of current inventories” and that it had limited control over third-party retailer compliance.

NAD found that while ASO had taken some steps to remove the“up to 2x faster healing” claim from online advertising, noncompliant claims persisted on product packaging and third-party retail websites, and it made the following recommendations based on its review:



Third-Party Retailer Advertising: Despite removing some links, numerous non-compliant claims remained in product descriptions on third-party retailer websites. NAD recommended ASO expeditiously contact retailers to remove these claims and replace non-compliant images. Product Packaging: ASO's plan to remove non-compliant claims only upon depletion of existing inventory was deemed insufficient. NAD emphasized that changes to product packaging should have commenced immediately following the initial decision. NAD also recommended exploring remedial measures, such as stickering, given the elapsed time.

ASO refused to comply with NAD's recommendations. Consequently, NAD has referred the matter to the appropriate government agencies, in this case the FTC and FDA, and platforms where the advertising claims appear and with which NAD has a reporting relationship.

