Mark Skousen,“America's Economist,” Warns Investors That Trump's On And Off Again Tariffs Pose High Risks

Dr. Mark Skousen, the Professor with many hats.

Will the Trump Era Be the Best of Times or the Worst of Times? Mark Skousen gathers some of the world's most profound minds to answer this question.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The debate is on, and the stakes couldn't be higher. Will President Trump's Trade War spark a new“Golden Age” of prosperity and“Make America Great Again,” or will it lead to economic stagnation and permanent damage to international alliances? asks best-selling author and“America's Economist” Mark Skousen .

Skousen, host of FreedomFest, invites individuals nationwide to join the discussion at the Global Economic Summit and 3-Day Investment Conference held at FreedomFest 2025. This year's event will examine the future of America in the age of Trump, bringing together the world's leading geopolitical and financial experts to help attendees answer crucial questions about the economy, trade, and international relations.

Event Details:

FreedomFest 2025

Dates: June 11-14, 2025

Location: Palm Springs Convention Center, Palm Springs, California

Theme: The Trump Era and Its Global Impact

The event promises to tackle urgent questions about America's future in the global economy, including:

Will President Trump's trade policies lead to sustained prosperity or stifle growth and strain relations with global partners?

After the chaos on Wall Street, with Trump's tariffs going "on and off again," can investors expect "long-term gains," or will the current economic crisis deepen?

Is the President overstepping his constitutional powers with sweeping executive orders, or is he making bold, necessary decisions to shape America's future?

Skousen explains,“FreedomFest is the best place in the world to gain the insight needed to survive and thrive in today's economic environment. With the Trump Administration shaking up the global order, this year's gathering will provide attendees with the expertise, strategy, and foresight they need to prosper in uncertain times.”

Join Leading Experts at FreedomFest:

FreedomFest 2025 will feature an all-star lineup of speakers, including:

Steve Forbes, Editor-in-Chief of Forbes, will present his views on“False Hope: Can Manufacturing Really Come Back to America? Did We Benefit or Lose from Globalization and Free Trade?”

John Fund, political observer and writer for The Wall Street Journal, will share insider knowledge on the White House's inner workings and its ongoing battles with key figures like Elon Musk and Peter Navarro.

Jim Rogers, legendary mega-investor, will provide exclusive insight into China's push to outmaneuver Trump's trade policies.

Rob Arnott, founder of Research Affiliates, will explain how Wall Street is navigating Trump's tariffs using principles from Sun Tzu's“The Art of War.”

Barbara Kolm, Vice President of the Central Bank of Austria, and Rainer Zitelmann, author of“The Power of Capitalism,” will offer critical perspectives on Trump's global impact.

Additionally, Skousen will moderate a major debate,“Is the National Debt and Deficit a Threat to the Republic?” featuring notable figures such as Alex Green, Rob Arnott, Art Laffer, and John Tamny.

The Global Financial Conference at FreedomFest:

The 3-Day Investment Conference is a must-attend event for anyone seeking to protect and grow their wealth in the Trump Era. Speakers include:

Mike Turner, CEO of Turner Capital Investments, will present his rule-based system that helped clients avoid the bear market during the Trump-induced stock market collapse.

Jim Woods, author of“Successful Investing”, will provide invaluable strategies to thrive in volatile markets.

Rick Maybury, publisher of the U.S. & World Early Warning Report, will return after 15 years to discuss the top threats to your wealth, including inflation and the dollar's declining value.

Special Opportunity:

Register today to take advantage of $100 off the registration fee. Don't miss this chance to be a part of the largest gathering of free minds, where the future of America's economy and global power is on the line.

To Register:

Visit

Or call Hayley at 1-855-850-3733 ext 202 for more information.

Skousen and the FreedomFest team are excited to host this pivotal event in Palm Springs, California, where attendees will gain the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their investments, business ventures, and the nation's future.

About Mark Skousen:

Mark Skousen is an economist, financial expert, and founder of FreedomFest, the world's largest gathering of free minds. He is the author of numerous books on economics and investing, including The Making of Modern Economics and Economic Logic. Skousen is also a renowned speaker, educator, and investment strategist.

For media inquiries, please contact:

FreedomFest

Phone: 1-855-850-3733 ext 202

Email: ...

Website:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.