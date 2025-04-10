Highland Arms Enterprises Acquires Camprendy

WOODINVILLE, Wash., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Arms Enterprises ("HAE" or the "Company"), a partner company of Main Post Partners ("Main Post") and one of the largest franchisee operators within both the Precision Garage Door Service ("Precision") system and Neighborly® system, has acquired Camprendy, Inc. ("Camprendy"), one of the largest contiguous franchise territories of Precision, operating in the San Jose, Sacramento and Stockton markets in California. With the strategic acquisition of the Bay Area territories, HAE will be positioned to deliver premier garage door repair and installation services across the West Coast.

Founded in 2003, HAE has grown both organically and through acquisitions into one of the largest franchisee operators within the Precision system, operating in 14 markets across California, Washington, Utah, Idaho and Nevada. This transaction marks HAE's fourth acquisition since Main Post completed a strategic growth investment in December 2023.

"With this purchase, we have not only added an incredibly strong team from the San Jose metro market to our growing HAE family but have also established ourselves as the most significant and strongest player on the West Coast in our industry," said Kevin Spratt, founder of HAE. "This continues to help us bring an incredible level of service and the best products in the industry to our residential and commercial customers."

"This acquisition aligns with our day-one strategic plan to be the dominant operator within the Neighborly system across the West Coast and provides an incredible runway for both future organic and acquisition-driven growth," added Aaron Garcia, Partner at Main Post Partners. "Kevin and the broader team at HAE have done an incredible job building out the organization to accomplish these acquisitions and support the future growth of the platform."

Moore & Van Allen, Davis Wright Tremaine and McGuireWoods served as legal advisors to HAE and Main Post on the transaction. Ironsides served as accounting advisor to both HAE and Main Post on the transaction. Boxwood served as financial advisor to Camprendy.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a consumer growth equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned, high-growth consumer companies. Main Post invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its partner companies. For more information, please visit: mainpostpartners .

About Precision Garage Door ServiceTM

Precision Garage Door ServiceTM, a Neighborly® company, is a leading residential garage door repair company. Precision Garage Door Service provides consumers with the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers from more than 100 locations in North America. Acquired in 2020, Precision Garage Door Service is part of Neighborly, a home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Precision Door Service, visit PrecisionDoor . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, click here .

About Neighborly

Neighborly® is a home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. More information about Neighborly®, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Main Post Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED