Cleartelligence Appoints Owen Frivold As Chief Executive Officer

Owen Frivold, CEO, Cleartelligence

Frivold selected to build upon Cleartelligence's track record of success and lead the organization through its next chapter of growth and innovation.

- Jack Parks, Partner at Align Capital PartnersSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cleartelligence , a leading provider of data and analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Owen Frivold as its new Chief Executive Officer. Frivold brings a wealth of experience in data strategy, digital transformation, and business leadership, positioning Cleartelligence for its next phase of growth and innovation.“Owen brings a proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence, making him the ideal leader to guide Cleartelligence through its next phase of expansion,” said Jack Parks, Partner at Align Capital Partners.“His extensive expertise and strategic vision align perfectly with our long-term goals for the business, and we are confident Cleartelligence will continue to thrive under his leadership.”Prior to joining Cleartelligence, Frivold co-founded Hero Digital and served as Executive Vice President of its Strategy practice, where he helped organizations transform their customer experiences through data-driven insights. Additionally, he was a Founder and Managing Partner at Winter Sun, a boutique advisory firm specializing in business strategy and digital transformation. His expertise spans multiple industries, including financial services, healthcare, and technology, where he has successfully led digital transformation initiatives.“I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Cleartelligence,” said Frivold.“The company has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional data solutions to market leaders and for being a leader in driving the adoption of Decision Intelligence for private equity-backed portfolio companies. I am excited to work alongside this talented team to drive continued innovation and value for our clients.”Cleartelligence, known for its expertise in modern data architecture, cloud analytics, and AI-driven insights, has steadily expanded its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of enterprises. Under Frivold's leadership, the company aims to accelerate growth by enhancing its technology offerings, deepening client relationships, and driving global expansion.About CleartelligenceCleartelligence is a modern data and AI consultancy that brings clarity to complex challenges and deliver trusted business outcomes. The team helps organizations build trusted data infrastructure, operationalize machine learning, and unlock actionable insights that drive real growth. With a business-first mindset and deep technical expertise, Cleartelligence transforms raw data into a clear competitive advantage through intelligent implementations that matter.

Media Relations

Cleartelligence

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.