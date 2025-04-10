Launch That Names David Palombo Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) David has been with Launch That for 15 years, rising through the ranks from an entry-level role to President and Chief Operating Officer. His appointment to CEO reflects a major milestone in the company's evolution and underscores his proven track record of leadership, innovation, and commitment to Launch That's mission.

Over the course of his career at Launch That, David has played a central role in the company's growth, resilience, and adaptability. He has helped guide the organization through major shifts in digital marketing, led the development of a new in-house content team, and invested in technology and data infrastructure. He also refined operations and sales processes, elevating Launch That's authority and reach. David has been instrumental in expanding the business, mentoring future leaders, and driving operational efficiency across departments.

"David embodies the values that define Launch That," said Gene Apelado, Executive Chairman. "He's been instrumental in shaping our culture, building high-performing teams, and ensuring we stay ahead of the curve. His leadership has earned the trust of our team, our partners, and our board, and I can't think of a more capable person to lead Launch That into its next phase."

As CEO, David will focus on expanding Launch That's portfolio of digital brands, creating an environment where experts thrive, investing in innovation, and continuing to elevate the company's impact and reach. Gene Apelado, formerly CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, where he will continue to support David and play a key role in guiding the company's long-term growth strategy.

On his appointment to CEO, David shared, "I'm honored to step into the role of CEO and continue serving the incredible team and businesses we've built together. I'm committed to driving our vision forward-by investing in our people, strengthening our businesses, innovating with purpose, and leading us toward an even brighter future."

Launch That was founded in 2007 with a vision to provide the answers and experts for life's critical decisions. Today, the company continues to grow, leveraging data, content, AI, and strategic marketing to reach millions of people across the country-and is focused on shaping the future of how people connect with trusted information.

To learn more about Launch That and its mission, please visit .

