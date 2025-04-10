(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

April 10, 2025

Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares from April 2 to April 7, 2025

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 10, 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares carried out from April 2 to April 7, 2025 under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 1,000,000 Renault shares (see press release of April 2, 2025).

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 02/04/2025 FR0000131906 12 141 47.1817 AQEU 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 02/04/2025 FR0000131906 92 678 47.1881 CEUX 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 02/04/2025 FR0000131906 15 660 47.1863 TQEX 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 02/04/2025 FR0000131906 129 521 47.1915 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 03/04/2025 FR0000131906 11 870 46.3396 AQEU 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 03/04/2025 FR0000131906 88 331 46.3262 CEUX 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 03/04/2025 FR0000131906 14 032 46.3916 TQEX 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 03/04/2025 FR0000131906 135 767 46.3208 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 04/04/2025 FR0000131906 11 843 43.8137 AQEU 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 04/04/2025 FR0000131906 88 781 43.8012 CEUX 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 04/04/2025 FR0000131906 15 052 43.814 TQEX 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 04/04/2025 FR0000131906 134 324 43.8022 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 07/04/2025 FR0000131906 12 019 42.4924 AQEU 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 07/04/2025 FR0000131906 94 225 42.5023 CEUX 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 07/04/2025 FR0000131906 15 254 42.4961 TQEX 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 07/04/2025 FR0000131906 128 502 42.5151 XPAR TOTAL 1,000,000 44.9570

* Four-digit rounding after the decimal

Detailed information

The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault's website () in the“Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.

