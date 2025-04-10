Lakshmi Finance Center: Jonathan Dale Benton Introduces Global Rebrand Reflecting The Future Of Human-Centered AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lakshmi Finance Center unveils a redesigned global identity to reflect its expanding mission in intelligent systems, responsible automation, and inclusive AI education across continents.

New York, NY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakshmi Finance Center, a global institution dedicated to intelligent systems development and future-of-work education, has announced the launch of a bold new visual and strategic brand identity. Spearheaded by Founder and CEO Jonathan Dale Benton, the rebrand signals a renewed focus on global alignment, human-AI collaboration, and ethical technology leadership in an increasingly interconnected world.







The new brand identity introduces a refined logo, modular design system, digital-first color palette, and a renewed narrative voice that reflects the organization's growth into a global force for responsible innovation. The visual system was developed through an international design collaboration involving technologists, educators, and creatives from the Lakshmi ecosystem.

“The world is not just watching AI evolve-it's participating in it,” said Jonathan Dale Benton.“Our new identity is not cosmetic. It represents our role as a systems builder, as a guide, and as a global educator helping people thrive in an intelligent, automated future.”

At the heart of the redesign is a new logo-an adaptive geometric mark combining symmetry and abstraction to symbolize logic, motion, and learning. The accompanying brand typography uses modularity and balance to reflect the structure and flexibility that define both the Lakshmi curriculum and its AI architecture.

The new color palette-centered around deep slate, cobalt, and vibrant yellow-conveys clarity, trust, and energy. Together with the tagline“Designed to Think With You,” the new branding reinforces Lakshmi's mission to create AI systems that are transparent, explainable, and human-aligned.

This rebrand coincides with the global deployment of TradeGenius AI 4.0, the organization's flagship platform for collaborative automation. The system now powers decision-making, strategy design, and adaptive risk management in enterprise and education settings across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The new brand identity will unify the platform's presence across all user touchpoints-web dashboards, developer consoles, training portals, and API documentation.

To support the rollout, Lakshmi Finance Center is also redesigning its global website and expanding its multilingual infrastructure to serve learners and partners in over 40 countries. Physical updates to regional learning centers, international partner hubs, and developer labs will follow in the coming months.

The brand transformation reflects not only Lakshmi's expanded global reach, but its deeper commitment to human-centered system design, where technology complements-rather than replaces-human decision-making. From its roots in applied education to its current role as a hub for AI architecture, Lakshmi continues to emphasize transparency, inclusion, and shared progress.

“Our brand must reflect our principles-clarity, ethics, and accessibility,” Benton added.“This is about more than how we look. It's about how we lead.”

As the institution enters its next phase of international growth, Lakshmi Finance Center remains focused on advancing intelligent technologies that empower people, organizations, and entire communities to thrive-together-with AI.



Charlotte Evans

Lakshmi Finance Center

contact (at) lakshmifinance.com