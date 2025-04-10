Purebase Corporation Secures First International Sale Of Humate Advantage To Pakistan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ione, CA, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a leader in sustainable mineral-based solutions for agriculture and construction, is pleased to announce the international shipment and sale of Humate Advantage to Pakistan for agricultural applications. This marks a significant step toward the relaunch of the product, with the goal of selling Humate Advantage into the Asian and Central and South American continents, in addition to the United States.

Developed and tested, Humate Advantage is an organic soil amendment derived from naturally occurring leonhardite deposits, designed to enhance soil fertility, improve nutrient retention, and support healthier crop growth. With increasing global interest in sustainable farming practices, Purebase sees tremendous potential for Humate Advantage in regions where soil health is a pressing concern.

“Our international expansion underscores our commitment to providing sustainable solutions to the agricultural industry,” said Scott Dockter, CEO of Purebase Corporation.“Pakistan's diverse agricultural landscape presents an ideal opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of Humate Advantage in improving soil conditions and crop yields. This gives us an opening into agricultural markets in other nearby countries, as well.”

The performance of Humate Advantage will be assessed across various soil types and crops in Pakistan, working closely with local agronomists and farmers to optimize application methods. These trials are part of a broader strategy to establish Humate Advantage as a commercially viable solution for farmers seeking to improve soil health and productivity while reducing dependency on synthetic fertilizers.

“We look forward to the opportunity of providing Humate Advantage on a global scale,” Dockter added.“This initiative reflects our long-term vision of providing natural, sustainable products that support both economic and environmental goals in agriculture.”

With this international shipment, Purebase Corporation continues to expand its footprint in sustainable agriculture, strengthening its position as a trusted partner in global food production.

About Purebase Corporation:

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is an innovative company dedicated to developing sustainable solutions for the agricultural and construction industries. Through its commitment to environmentally friendly practices, Purebase delivers products that improve soil health, enhance crop production, and promotes sustainable building materials.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute“forward-looking statements”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current plans or expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Risks and other important factors concerning Purebase's business are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2023, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

