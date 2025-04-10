Hawksoft Partners With Jump Suit To Help Insurance Agencies Grow Revenue

Introducing a powerful integration helping independent agencies boost lead generation, workflow automation, online visibility, and business growth

CANBY, Ore., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HawkSoft and Jump Suit Group are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at empowering independent insurance agencies with comprehensive revenue generation solutions. This collaboration integrates Jump Suit Group's industry-leading digital marketing services into HawkSoft's agency management system.

This strategic partnership demonstrates how technology and marketing are converging to provide comprehensive solutions for agents of all sizes. Additionally, it reflects a growing trend of integrated ecosystems that support businesses beyond core functions, emphasizing holistic success.

Agencies using HawkSoft will benefit from increased lead generation by leveraging state-of-art websites, targeted advertising, Search Engine Optimization, social media management, and automated client communication to attract high-quality prospects and cross sell within existing books of business. The integration enhances efficiency by streamlining marketing and client acquisition efforts with back-office systems, reducing manual work and boosting productivity. Agencies can also strengthen their online presence through improved Google rankings, expanded positive reviews, and automated cross selling capabilities. Ultimately, this collaboration provides a clear path to sustained business growth, enabling agencies to scale effectively while maintaining exceptional client service.

The HawkSoft & Jump Suit Group collaboration is designed to help agencies:



Transform their websites into 24/7 producers and customer service extensions.

Segment their current book of business to cross sell clients through workflow automations.

Improve Google rankings for desired coverages through SEO strategies.

Enhance online reputation by increasing the number of positive Google reviews. Use paid advertising to target specific lines of business in specific geographic areas.

"We're excited to partner with HawkSoft to bring independent insurance agencies a thoughtfully integrated solution that combines the power of technology with the effectiveness of targeted digital marketing. This collaboration allows agencies to not only streamline their operations but also unlock new growth opportunities by connecting with more prospects, improving their online presence, and driving sustainable business success," said Scott Smith, Co-Founder of Jump Suit Group.

"The team at Jump Suit Group are excellent collaborators with strong expertise in websites that drive leads, revenue, and intelligent automation. HawkSoft is happy to add them to our Solution Partner program," said Rushang Shah, CMO of HawkSoft.

This partnership marks an important step forward for independent insurance agencies looking to modernize their operations and enhance their marketing efforts in one seamless package. By combining HawkSoft's trusted agency management system with Jump Suit Group's proven marketing expertise, agencies can streamline processes, generate quality leads, and improve their overall digital presence-all from one integrated platform.

To learn more about this new partnership and how it can help your agency grow, visit HawkSoft or Jump Suit Group .

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at .

About Jump Suit Group

Jump Suit Group, based in Boston, MA, is renowned as the nation's top lead generation and marketing agency for insurance agents. With endorsements from numerous prominent industry organizations and a track record of generating tens of thousands of leads for hundreds of agents across the United States over the last ten years, Jump Suit Group offers a suite of services tailored to the needs of insurance agencies to empower revenue growth.

Media Contacts

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Scott Smith

Jump Suit Group

(774) 237 - 2363

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft

