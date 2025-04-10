Entrinsik Powers California Lutheran University's New Ask Gumby Campus-Wide AI Assistant, Revolutionizing Student Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The phase one rollout launches Friday, April 11, as part of the 40th anniversary celebration of CLU's Pearson Library-a symbolic moment uniting tradition with innovation. A full campus-wide deployment is scheduled for fall 2025.

This initiative sets a new standard for student expectations and AI literacy in higher education

Post thi

"At Entrinsik, we're committed to developing solutions that transform how institutions leverage their data to enhance student success, and we've been proud to be associated with the Cal Lutheran team and able to provide them the data backbone upon which they build all of their amazing campus-wide solutions," said Brad Leupen, chief executive officer of Entrinsik. "This initiative sets a new standard for student expectations and AI literacy in higher education. Students are already integrating AI into their experiences, and Entrinsik is committed to ensuring that these advanced solutions are accessible and deployable today, not just a promise for tomorrow."

The groundbreaking AI assistant, which was first revealed at Ellucian Live 2025, represents a significant advancement in Entrinsik's higher education solutions portfolio. Seamlessly integrated into CLU's existing "MyCLU" App/Portal, "Ask Gumby" leverages Entrinsik's powerful Informer and Informer AI technology to provide immediate, contextually relevant answers to student and faculty inquiries across academic and administrative domains.

"At Cal Lutheran, our AI journey started by articulating a vision for what a proper Higher Ed AI solution needed to be," said Justin Barkhuff, director of enterprise applications, California Lutheran University. "Entrinsik quickly stood out as the only real path forward, and they've been the perfect partner. We couldn't have done it without them, and the results speak for themselves. In a world where Higher Ed is being upended by AI, Cal Lutheran and Entrinsik have created a model for others to follow. We expect significant, measurable impacts on operational effectiveness, enrollment, retention, student support, and learning outcomes."

The platform's sophisticated AI engine, built on Entrinsik's data analytics engine, allows it to understand context, learn from interactions, and deliver increasingly accurate, relevant support. Students can now ask about anything from course requirements to financial aid, class schedules, academic policies, or even the wait time at Starbucks - receiving immediate, trusted answers based on real-time institutional data.

"By integrating AI into business intelligence, we've provided educational institutions like CLU with a powerful tool to transform how they utilize their data, said Madhavi W. Chandra, chief product officer at Entrinsik. This innovation supports students throughout their academic journeys by delivering timely and accurate information, fostering a more integrated, less fragmented experience. The framework that CLU has, not only gives students a level of support that has been unachievable to this point but also allows for proactive communication back to the student, and that's huge."

By analyzing patterns in student inquiries, the Entrinsik-powered solution can proactively address common challenges before they become barriers to academic progress, creating an unprecedented level of support for the entire campus community.

"Entrinsik has proven to be more than just a vendor - they operate as a true extension of our Cal Lutheran ITS team," said Zareh Marselian, chief information officer at California Lutheran University. "We've worked with many technology partners, but few deliver with the same level of responsiveness and commitment. Ask Gumby represents the realization of a vision we've held for years which is to provide our campus with intuitive, intelligent, and governed technology that truly supports our mission. This is about more than just access to information; it's about delivering answers that are secure, accurate, and grounded in institutional truth."

Following Friday's launch, Entrinsik and Cal Lutheran will continue piloting and enhancing advanced capabilities within "Ask Gumby", including student tutors and instructor assistants, as they prepare for full deployment in fall 2025. This initiative showcases what's possible when AI is implemented strategically and responsibly in higher ed, setting a precedent for innovation, partnership, and long-term impact.

To learn more about AI in higher education from Entrinsik, visit: .

About Entrinsik

Entrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness the power of data. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Its flagship BI platform, Informer, empowers organizations to transform raw data into actionable insights through self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting ̶ all under a secure, audited framework that meets SOC 2 standards, ensuring data security, governance, and compliance. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients in various industries, including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. To learn more about Entrinsik and its platforms, visit

About California Lutheran University:

Founded in 1959 and federally recognized as a Hispanic-Serving Institution since 2016, California Lutheran University is home to over 2,200 undergraduate and 1,000 graduate students. Our students come from 58 countries and represent many faiths and spiritualities. Our dedicated, accomplished faculty teach in small classes, guiding our students as they grow into open-minded leaders who are strong in character and judgment, confident in identity and vocation, and committed to service and justice. Everyone at Cal Lutheran is committed to helping students pursue their passions, discover their purpose and transform their communities. Learn more at CalLutheran.

SOURCE Entrinsik