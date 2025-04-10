Trends Shaping The $199 Billion Residential Solar PV Market, 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Solar PV Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Residential Solar PV Market was valued at USD 94.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 198.9 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.9%. The growth is driven by increasing energy costs, favorable government policies, and rising consumer awareness about sustainable energy solutions. The adoption of solar PV technology is accelerating as more homeowners seek energy independence, lower electricity bills, and long-term financial benefits. With growing environmental concerns and stringent carbon reduction targets set by governments worldwide, residential solar PV systems are becoming a key component of the global clean energy transition.

Technological advancements in photovoltaic cells, improved energy storage solutions, and the integration of smart monitoring systems are further boosting market penetration. The declining costs of solar panel installations, combined with flexible financing alternatives such as power purchase agreements and solar leasing, are making solar energy more accessible to homeowners. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is enhancing the efficiency and performance of solar PV systems, making them an attractive choice for residential energy needs. Grid modernization efforts and the expansion of decentralized energy generation are also playing a crucial role in the widespread adoption of residential solar PV systems.

Residential solar PV systems convert sunlight into electricity, providing homeowners with a renewable and cost-effective energy source. These systems not only reduce dependency on traditional power grids but also offer the flexibility to store surplus energy in batteries or feed it back into the grid, depending on regional net metering policies. The increasing adoption of net metering programs, renewable energy incentives, and government-backed subsidies is creating a favorable environment for market expansion. Key advantages such as low maintenance requirements, durability, and silent operation further contribute to the rising demand for residential solar PV solutions. The steady rise in electricity prices and energy consumption trends across various regions is reinforcing the competitiveness of solar PV as an alternative energy source.

The market is segmented by connectivity, with the on-grid segment expected to generate USD 15.5 billion by 2034. The development of microgrid networks, designed to support large-scale renewable energy integration, is driving the demand for on-grid systems. As utilities continue to modernize their grid infrastructure to accommodate higher electricity demand, the adoption of on-grid residential solar PV installations is witnessing an upward trend. Government incentives, including tax credits and net metering benefits, are further bolstering market growth, making on-grid solar PV an attractive investment for homeowners.

By mounting type, ground-mounted solar PV systems accounted for 62.3% of the market share in 2024. These systems offer advantages such as ease of installation, better maintenance accessibility, and enhanced energy output. Financial benefits, including access to green financing programs and sustainability-focused investment funds, are also fueling the demand for ground-mounted solar PV solutions. The incorporation of advanced solar tracking technologies and the growing emphasis on eco-friendly energy alternatives are enhancing market opportunities, contributing to the sector's rapid expansion.

The U.S. residential solar PV market generated USD 6.3 billion in 2024, with strong government policies playing a critical role in driving adoption. Tax incentives, rebates, and supportive clean energy initiatives are enabling widespread solar PV installations across the country. The growing demand for renewable energy, coupled with the increasing integration of rooftop solar panels in new residential developments, is shaping the industry's evolution. Innovative financing models, rising energy consumption, and heightened consumer awareness about climate change are expected to sustain the momentum of residential solar PV market growth, solidifying its position as a key player in the global energy landscape.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $94.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $198.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.5.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Strategic dashboard

4.3 Innovation & technology landscape

Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Mounting, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MW)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Ground mounted

5.3 Rooftop

Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Connectivity, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MW)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 On grid

6.3 Off grid

Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MW)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Austria

7.3.2 Norway

7.3.3 Denmark

7.3.4 Finland

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 Germany

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Australia

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Japan

7.4.5 South Korea

7.5 Middle East

7.5.1 Israel

7.5.2 Saudi Arabia

7.5.3 UAE

7.5.4 Jordan

7.5.5 Oman

7.6 Africa

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Egypt

7.7 Latin America

7.7.1 Brazil

7.7.2 Chile

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Canadian Solar

8.2 CompleteSolar

8.3 CsunSolarTech

8.4 EMMVEE SOLAR

8.5 GCL SI

8.6 Q CELLS

8.7 JA SOLAR Technology

8.8 Jinko Solar

8.9 LG Electronics

8.10 LONGi

8.11 Maxeon Solar Technologies

8.12 Motech Industries

8.13 REC Solar Holdings

8.14 Risen Energy

8.15 SHENZHEN SHINE SOLAR

8.16 Shunfeng International Clean Energy

8.17 Su-vastika Solar

8.18 Trina Solar

8.19 Vikram Solar

8.20 Yingli Solar

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900