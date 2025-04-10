Update To ISA-95 Standard Addresses Integration Of Enterprise And Manufacturing Control Systems

DURHAM, N.C., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) - the leading professional society for automation - has announced the publication of ANSI/ISA-95.00.01-2025, (IEC 62264-1 Mod), Enterprise-Control System Integration − Part 1: Models and Terminology . It is the latest update to the ISA-95 series of standards , the widely used international standards that describe the integration of logistics systems with manufacturing control systems.

ANSI/ISA-95.00.01-2025, also known as ISA-95 Part 1, summarizes the scope of the manufacturing operations and control domain, discusses how physical assets of a manufacturing enterprise are organized, lists the functions associated with the interface between control functions and enterprise functions and describes the information shared among these functions. This update to the 2010 version of ISA-95 Part 1 includes changes to reflect specific functions in the enterprise, highlight the boundary between enterprise and manufacturing and control domains and introduce consistency with other details in the standard.

As the world grows more digitized, the 2025 update to ISA-95 Part 1 reflects the ongoing need for an integration standard. The ISA95 standards committee, which develops the ISA-95 series, sought to account for a shifting industrial landscape when authoring the most recent revisions.

Christian Monchinski, chair of the ISA95 standards committee, offered deeper context. "Trends in digital transformation have driven the emergence of increasingly modular architectures across business and manufacturing operations," Monchinski said. "These architectures consist of containerized workloads that can scale dynamically and operate on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Equally important is the shift toward data-centric architectures, where system data is enriched through metadata formed from standards-based contextualization."

Monchinski continued: "The updated ISA-95 Part 1 reaffirms the importance of standardized integration interfaces across these systems. It also reinforces ISA-95's critical role in providing shared ontologies and semantic models for representing manufacturing operations information. This release equips the global industrial community with the vocabulary and structural foundation needed to design connected, intelligent and agile manufacturing systems."

To learn more about the ISA-95 series of standards, visit .

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at .

SOURCE The International Society of Automation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED