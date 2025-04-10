Solid State Battery Market Report 2025-2034 | Growing Adoption Of Evs Across Emerging Economies And Rising Investments In Advanced Battery Technologies Driving The Industry; At An Explosive 31.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid State Battery Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Solid State Battery Market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 31.1%. The rising adoption of electric vehicles across emerging economies and increasing investment in advanced battery technologies are key drivers fueling this growth. The market is further benefiting from continuous advancements in solid electrolyte materials, including polymers, oxides, and sulfides, which enhance battery performance and longevity.



Demand is surging for compact, high-capacity power solutions, especially in consumer electronics, where wearables, smartphones, and IoT devices are becoming more prevalent. The influx of government funding and private investments in research and development, along with strategic partnerships among key market players, is accelerating technological innovation. Automakers and technology firms are actively working to scale up production capacities, ensuring a faster rollout of these next-generation batteries. Their solid-state electrolyte technology minimizes degradation over time, significantly improving battery lifespan. Additionally, their ability to achieve full charge in just 10 to 15 minutes due to higher ion mobility is a major advantage in applications requiring efficiency and reduced downtime.

The market is categorized by product into portable and thin-film batteries. Industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage are rapidly integrating these technologies, driving broader adoption. By capacity, the market is divided into Below 20 mAh, 20-500 mAh, and above 500 mAh categories. The Below 20 mAh segment accounted for over USD 650 million in 2024, supported by increasing sustainability efforts, a growing emphasis on safety, and rising R&D investments.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and energy storage. The consumer electronics segment reached a valuation of over USD 450 million in 2024, reflecting strong demand for compact, high-performance batteries. Meanwhile, the industrial segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25% through 2034, indicating expanding use cases in various sectors.

The U.S. solid-state battery market was valued at USD 250 million in 2024, driven by substantial investments from major automakers in cutting-edge battery technologies. The broader North American market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 30% through 2034 as manufacturers and research institutions work to address critical challenges such as battery lifespan, ionic conductivity, and electrolyte stability. These developments are set to reshape the competitive landscape and drive industry momentum over the coming decade.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $17.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's Analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.5.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6 PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Strategic outlook

4.3 Innovation & sustainability landscape

Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Portable

5.3 Thin-film

Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Below 20 mAh

6.3 20 - 500 mAh

6.4 Above 500 mAh

Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Industrial

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Consumer electronics

7.5 Energy storage

7.6 Others

Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Austria

8.3.7 Sweden

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Australia

8.5 Rest of World

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Beijing WELION New Energy Technology

9.2 Factorial

9.3 Honda Motor

9.4 Ilika

9.5 Ion Storage Systems

9.6 ITEN

9.7 Johnson Energy Storage

9.8 Kanadevia Corporation

9.9 LG Energy Solution

9.10 Nissan

9.11 QuantumScape Battery

9.12 Samsung

9.13 Solid Power

9.14 STMicroelectronics

9.15 Toyota

