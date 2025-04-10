Solid State Battery Market Report 2025-2034 | Growing Adoption Of Evs Across Emerging Economies And Rising Investments In Advanced Battery Technologies Driving The Industry; At An Explosive 31.1% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|109
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$17.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's Analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Strategic outlook
4.3 Innovation & sustainability landscape
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Portable
5.3 Thin-film
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity, 2021-2034 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Below 20 mAh
6.3 20 - 500 mAh
6.4 Above 500 mAh
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Industrial
7.3 Automotive
7.4 Consumer electronics
7.5 Energy storage
7.6 Others
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Austria
8.3.7 Sweden
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 India
8.4.5 Australia
8.5 Rest of World
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 UAE
8.5.3 Saudi Arabia
8.5.4 Others
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Beijing WELION New Energy Technology
9.2 Factorial
9.3 Honda Motor
9.4 Ilika
9.5 Ion Storage Systems
9.6 ITEN
9.7 Johnson Energy Storage
9.8 Kanadevia Corporation
9.9 LG Energy Solution
9.10 Nissan
9.11 QuantumScape Battery
9.12 Samsung
9.13 Solid Power
9.14 STMicroelectronics
9.15 Toyota
