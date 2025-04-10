Velentium Announces Name Change To Velentium Medical, Reflecting Deepened Focus On Medtech Innovation

RICHMOND, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velentium, a leading engineering and manufacturing firm specializing in the design and development of Class II and Class III medical devices, is proud to announce a strategic rebrand: effective immediately, the company will operate under the name Velentium Medical .

The new name reflects the company's steadfast commitment to partner with innovators to bring life-changing medical devices to the market. The name embraces a focused identity; one that aligns exclusively with the growing needs of the MedTech industry.

"We're not just a product development and manufacturing company. We're advocates for patient safety, champions for innovation, and partners in our clients' success," said Matt Hanks, CEO of Velentium Medical. "Our new name is part of our new positioning within the industry: delivering medical innovation on time and on budget - 100% of the time. And we are medical, through and through."

"From day one, our purpose has been to change lives for a better world," added Dan Purvis, Co-Founder and Chairman of Velentium Medical. "As we grow and expand our impact, we believe it's time our name clearly reflects where our heart has always been: medical technology. This change underscores our dedication to our clients, partners, and the patients whose lives depend on the work we do."

The rebrand marks a milestone in the company's journey, one that includes expansion into full-scale manufacturing, international markets, medical product cybersecurity, and a growing reputation as the go-to partner for Class II and Class III medical devices, including neuromodulation and active implantables.

While the name is changing, Velentium Medical's leadership, mission, and values remain the same. The company will continue to provide end-to-end product development and manufacturing services-from concept to commercialization-with the same passion, precision, and integrity it has become known for.

