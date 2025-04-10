Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Valued At USD 63.55 Billion In 2023, Anticipated At USD 105.36 Billion By 2032 With 5.78% CAGR Driven By Sustainability And Digital Innovation | SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 63.55 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 105.26 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.78% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Product (Urea, Methylene Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate, Others)
. By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others)
|Key Drivers
|. Water-soluble nitrogen fertilizers for precision irrigation which drives market growth.
If You Need Any Customization on Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Report, I nquire Now @
Innovations, Policies, and Strategic Expansions Reshaping the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market
- Major players like Nutrien and CF Industries have strengthened distribution networks to ensure seamless fertilizer supply. The U.S. government's Farm Bill 2023 introduced incentives for nitrogen-efficient fertilizers. Development of controlled-release fertilizers by companies like Yara International is revolutionizing nitrogen use efficiency. The rise of bio-based nitrogen fertilizers is reshaping the industry. Increased R&D funding from agricultural institutions is driving product enhancements.
By Product , Urea Dominated the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market in 2023 with a 38% Market Share
The product's high nitrogen content, cost-effectiveness, and ease of application make it the preferred choice for farmers globally. The growing demand for high-yield crops and soil fertility improvement has fueled its widespread use in cereals and grains cultivation. Additionally, the production of urea has been supported by significant investments in ammonia plants, particularly in the U.S. and China. For example, CF Industries' expansion in Louisiana aims to increase urea supply to meet agricultural demands. Moreover, government initiatives promoting urea-based fertilizers for sustainable farming practices contribute to the market's growth. The water solubility of urea and its adaptability in precision agriculture techniques further enhance its adoption among farmers. Additionally, urea's use in blended fertilizers improves nutrient efficiency, making it a vital component in modern agriculture.
By Application , Cereals & Grains Segment Dominated the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market in 2023 with a 34% Market Share
The increasing demand for staple crops such as wheat, rice, and corn, which rely heavily on nitrogenous fertilizers for optimal growth, has been a major driver. The FAO reported that global wheat production reached 780 million metric tons in 2023, reflecting an increased reliance on nitrogen fertilizers. Additionally, countries like India and China are implementing fertilizer subsidy programs to boost grain production, further supporting the market. The rising need for food security amid a growing population is expected to sustain high fertilizer demand. Moreover, advancements in controlled-release fertilizers specifically designed for cereals & grains are enhancing crop yield efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. The push for sustainable agriculture, including precision farming techniques that optimize fertilizer application, has further contributed to the segment's growth. This trend is expected to continue, driven by government support and technological advancements in nutrient management.
Asia Pacific Dominated the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market In 2023, Holding a 52% Market Share.
Asia Pacific led the global nitrogenous fertilizer market in 2023, holding the largest share due to the region's extensive agricultural base and high fertilizer consumption. China and India, being major food producers, accounted for over 60% of global urea consumption. Government subsidies on fertilizers, increasing adoption of high-yield farming techniques, and the expansion of rice and wheat cultivation in the region have been key contributors to growth. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), China produced over 54 million metric tons of nitrogen fertilizers in 2023, solidifying its position as the market leader.
North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period
The region benefits from technological advancements in precision agriculture, government incentives for sustainable farming, and rising demand for bio-based fertilizers. The U.S. has witnessed increased investments in ammonia and nitrate production, driven by the push for reducing fertilizer imports and achieving self-sufficiency. Companies like Nutrien and Mosaic have expanded their production capacities, while initiatives promoting climate-smart farming have accelerated market growth.
Recent Developments
- March 2024: Argus Media launched the first assessments for low and zero-carbon calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) fertilizers, using blue and green ammonia. This initiative aimed to enhance transparency in fertilizer decarbonization, aligning with the EU's upcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in 2026.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Segmentation, By Product
8. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Segmentation, By Application
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practice
12. Conclusion
Buy Full Research Report on Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market 2024-2032 @
Buying Options
- 5 Reports Pack (USD 7500) 10 Report Pack (USD 12000) Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year) Use this link to Purchase above packs @
[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment