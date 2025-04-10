Directable Collaborates With Amazon To Launch Affordable Digital Signage Solution

Amazon Signage Stick

- James Bratsanos, Co-Founder

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Directable, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based digital signage solutions, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Amazon Signage Stick . This collaboration aims to deliver a powerful, cost-effective digital signage solution tailored for small and medium-sized businesses

(SMBs).

The Amazon Signage Stick is a compact, plug-and-play device designed specifically for digital signage applications. It offers 4K resolution support and is engineered with security in mind as it comes with a secure bootloader, data encryption, and regular updates – all designed to keep signage safe and running smoothly.

By combining Directable's user-friendly, cloud-controlled digital signage platform with the Amazon Signage Stick, businesses can easily deploy and manage dynamic content across multiple screens. This collaboration eliminates the need for expensive proprietary hardware, making professional digital signage more accessible to a broader range of businesses.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon on the Amazon Signage Stick," said James Bratsanos, CTO of Directable. "This collaboration allows us to offer an affordable, high-quality digital signage solution that meets the diverse needs of our customers. With the Amazon Signage Stick, businesses can set up and manage their digital displays with unprecedented ease and efficiency.“

Setting up the Directable system with the Amazon Signage Stick is straightforward. Users simply plug the device into their display's HDMI port, connect to Wi-Fi and then add Signage Stick in the Amazon Signage Manager. Once linked to their Directable account, users can manage content remotely through a centralized web portal, enabling real-time updates and consistent messaging across all displays.

This solution is ideal for a variety of applications, including:

. Retail Stores: Showcase promotions, new arrivals, and advertisements to enhance

customer engagement.

. Restaurants and Cafés: Display dynamic menus, daily specials, and events to inform and

attract patrons.

. Corporate Offices: Communicate company announcements, schedules, and important

information to employees.

. Educational Institutions: Share event schedules, announcements, and educational content

with students and staff.

To support this launch, Directable is offering a free 14-day trial of its digital signage platform, allowing businesses to experience the full capabilities of the system without any initial commitment. For more information and to sign up for the trial, visit Directable's website .

The Amazon Signage Stick can be purchased directly from the Amazon Web site at:

About Directable:

Founded in 2012, Directable, Inc. provides intuitive and affordable digital signage solutions to businesses worldwide. By leveraging cloud technology and readily available hardware, Directable enables organizations to engage their audiences effectively and efficiently.

Jack Norton

Directable, Inc.

+1 775-525-7000

...

