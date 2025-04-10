Aiper Secures Strategic Investment From Fluidra To Accelerate Global Growth In The Pool Industry

Partnering with a leader in the Professional Pool Channel

With over 50 years of experience, Fluidra is a global leader in pool equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector. Its portfolio of trusted brands, such as AstralPool, Zodiac, Jandy, and Polaris, are well-established across Europe, North America, Latin America and APAC, serving both residential and commercial pool segments.

An opportunity for growth, this strategic collaboration enables Aiper to broaden its consumer base – helping to achieve a full omnichannel presence – and receive support for its European distribution network, patented technologies, and extensive industry resources. Through this partnership, Fluidra will also be in a position to expand its product range within the professional channel.

As a leading brand in online direct-to-consumer channels, Aiper is now available in over 7,000 stores through key retailers across Europe and North America. Support from this partnership with Fluidra will help drive the company's global expansion.

Redefining the Robotic Pool Cleaning Ecosystem

The robotic pool cleaner market is entering a new era. Aiper, leveraging proprietary cordless technology, AI-driven capabilities, and intelligent water quality management, has continued to demonstrate strong operational excellence – thus solidifying the company as a leading force in the industry. The partnership between Aiper and Fluidra will redefine the global robotic pool cleaner market ushering in a more dynamic, competitive landscape. By combining cutting-edge technology, complementary distribution networks, and operational efficiency, this alliance will transform the industry's ecosystem, accelerating a transition to a market that is scalable, brand and innovation-driven, and globally unified to reach ever more consumers and ultimately shape the future of the industry.

Pioneering the Future of the Smart Yard Globally

Looking ahead, Aiper is setting its sights on the broader smart yard ecosystem. With this funding and partnership in place, the company is well-positioned to pioneer a new generation of product solutions that redefine modern pool and yard care.

"This is an exciting moment for Aiper," said Richard Wang, Aiper Founder and CEO. "Joining forces with Fluidra, a global industry leader, gives us an incredible opportunity to accelerate our innovation and growth. We share a passion for pushing the boundaries of intelligent pool cleaning and, together, we're poised to redefine what's possible. With Fluidra's global reach and capabilities, we're more confident than ever in our ability to deliver smarter, more efficient pool cleaning and yard solutions. Currently, we're focused on deepening our presence in Europe and North America while actively expanding into emerging markets across the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. Our goal is to build a truly global smart yard ecosystem."

For more information about Aiper visit Aiper and follow Aiper on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X .

SOURCE Aiper