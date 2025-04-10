Work Completed To Upgrade Electric System In Northwest Pennsylvania

New poles and equipment to enhance electric service reliability for nearly 1,000 customers

ERIE, Pa., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) subsidiary doing business as Penelec in northern and central Pennsylvania, has completed work to enhance its energy delivery system in Venango and Crawford counties to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather.

The project included replacing more than 40 wood poles, crossarms, fuses, switches and other equipment on a power line key to the delivery of electricity to nearly 1,000 customers in Cochranton, Utica, Polk and nearby communities.

John Hawkins, FirstEnergy President, Pennsylvania : "Over time, severe weather takes a toll on exposed electrical infrastructure, and this project allows us to proactively address equipment that has served our customers well for many years but needed to be updated. Utility poles are the backbone of the distribution system, and this work should enhance the reliability of electric service for customers in these rural communities for years to come."

Crews replaced 42 poles, 53 crossarms and nearly 700 older porcelain insulators along a 13-mile, 34.5-kilovolt (kV) power line. The line connects a substation located along Route 322 north of Utica to a substation in Polk. The line rebuild included the replacement of two switches that allow line workers to isolate damage and temporarily reroute power to customers using nearby lines as repairs are made to reduce the scope and duration of service interruptions. A new remote-control switch that can be operated by distribution-system operators miles away replaces an older manual switch located on a pole on the north end of Utica that had required line crews to operate on site.

The project is designed to improve the performance of the line, which has experienced several equipment-related outages over the past five years. The reconstructed line also provides a more reliable feed to the substation in Polk, benefiting about 540 customers. The work began in November 2024 and was recently completed.

Photos of new poles and equipment on the rebuilt line are available for download on Flickr .

The project is part of Penelec's Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan (LTIIP III), a $538 million initiative to accelerate capital investments to the company's electric distribution system serving over five years to help ensure continued electric service reliability for customers.

LTIIP III is part of Energize365, a multi-year grid evolution program focused on transmission and distribution investments that will deliver the power FirstEnergy's customers depend on today while also meeting the challenges of tomorrow. With planned investments of $28 billion between 2025 and 2029, the program is creating a smarter, more secure grid that will meet and exceed reliability targets and accommodate electric vehicles, the electrification of homes and businesses and clean energy sources.

Penelec serves approximately 597,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania and western New York. Follow Penelec on X @Penelec and on Facebook at facebook/PenelecElectric .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp and follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

