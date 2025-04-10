Greenscreens.Ai Introduces GS Intuition: AI-Powered Long-Term Freight Pricing Solution

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens has announced the launch of GS Intuition , an advanced pricing solution designed to enhance long-term freight rate forecasting and optimize RFP bid strategies.

Intuition streamlines contract bidding by providing accurate monthly freight rate predictions up to 12 months in advance. With support for high-volume lane uploads, the platform enhances efficiency, accelerates adoption, and reduces response time for RFPs.

"Contract pricing requires a different approach than spot pricing-one that considers market shifts between the quote and tender. Traditionally, this meant manual analysis and guesswork," said Dawn Favier, CEO and Chief Product Officer at Greenscreens. "We listened to our customers, saw the challenge and built Intuition to solve it, delivering AI-powered long-term rate forecasts that help brokers price contracts with confidence."

Key features of GS Intuition include:



CSV-based interface for seamless workflow integration



Customizable outputs incorporating historical data and predictive insights



Reliable, validated contract pricing predictions to support confident decision-making

Scalable support for large datasets, handling up to 65,000 lanes per upload without performance degradation

GS Intuition empowers freight brokers to make data-driven contract pricing decisions, reducing uncertainty and stabilizing profitability in an ever-changing market.

"This latest product has significantly improved my efficiency and accuracy in rating RFPs," said Stephen Briola, Business Analyst at Amino Transport. "The ability to view predicted carrier costs month by month allows me to fine-tune pricing with confidence, regardless of award length."

Media Contact:

Celine Clayton

VP of Marketing at Greenscreens

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenscreens

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED