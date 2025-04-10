Ann Gallo Joins Sword Health Board Of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership In Healthcare Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned healthcare investor and advisor brings decades of expertise to support Sword Health's mission to transform care delivery with AI

New York, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY - April 10, 2025 – Sword Health, the AI health company transforming care delivery, today announced the appointment of Ann Gallo to its Board of Directors. Gallo brings nearly 30 years of experience as a healthcare investor and advisor, with deep expertise in healthcare services, medical technology, public and private equity investments.

Most recently, Gallo was part of Wellington Management Company, LLP, where she served as senior managing director, partner, and investment team leader of Wellington's $60 billion healthcare franchise. At Wellington, Gallo managed multiple long-only and long-short diversified healthcare portfolios and played a key role in the firm's dedicated late-stage private equity investments in healthcare services and medical technology companies. She also held leadership roles on several fiduciary committees, overseeing operations, governance, hedge fund review, and private equity investments.

“Ann's deep expertise in healthcare and her strategic insight into the evolving healthcare landscape make her an invaluable addition to our Board,” said Virgilio“V” Bento, CEO of Sword Health.“As we push the boundaries of AI Care, her leadership will help us move faster and go further in making high-quality care more accessible.”

Before joining Wellington, Gallo built a strong foundation in financial and healthcare investment strategy through roles at Alex. Brown & Sons, Piper Sandler, Citibank N.A., and Coopers & Lybrand. She holds a master's degree in finance and applied economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Boston College.

Gallo's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Sword Health as the company expands its impact. Sword Health is pioneering the integration of AI and clinical expertise to transform healthcare. By combining proprietary artificial intelligence with the guidance of human clinical specialists, Sword delivers world-class care that drives industry-leading clinical outcomes and healthcare cost savings. The company empowers employers, health plans, and individuals to reduce pain, prevent unnecessary surgeries and enhance overall quality of life.

“I am excited to join Sword Health's Board and contribute to a company that is transforming care through technology and innovation,” said Gallo.“The combination of AI Care and a patient-first approach is setting a new standard for healthcare delivery, and I look forward to supporting Sword in its next phase of growth.”

For more information about Sword Health, visit

About Sword Health

As a global leader in AI Care, Sword Health makes world-class care available anytime, anywhere, by combining human clinicians and AI. Starting with physical pain, then pelvic health, and now a full platform of solutions, Sword is available through more than 25,000 employers, health plans, and public sector organizations, saving those clients an average of $3 in healthcare costs for every $1 invested in Sword. To date, the company has saved its clients more than $650 million in unnecessary healthcare costs. With a mission to free two billion people from pain, the company has raised more than $300 million from leading venture firms, including Khosla Ventures and General Catalyst. It was most recently valued at $3 billion and won Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award in the health services category. Learn more at .

Attachment

Ann Gallo

CONTACT: Mariana Ascenção Sword Health ...